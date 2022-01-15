Entertainment
Mel Gibson stars as an eccentric alcoholic actor alongside Charlie Hunnam in Last Looks
The trailer for Last Looks – an action comedy starring Mel Gibson as an eccentric alcoholic actor and Charlie Hunnam as a former LAPD detective – was released on Friday.
The film – based on the Los Angeles mystery novel series by author Howard Michael Gould, who also adapted the story – follows Hunnam as Charlie Waldo, who comes out of retirement to solve the mystery of the woman deceased of Alistair Pinch (Gibson).
The action-packed film is directed by Tim Kirkby and also stars Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend, Dominic Monaghan, Lucy Fry and Cliff Smith.
The trailer begins by establishing Pinch as an eccentric actor, as he plays the character of a judge on a fictional set while Waldo watches intently.
When the director yells cut and tells Pinch his performance was terrific, the actor responds by saying, “Great? He was a fucking genius. You’re not going to top that one.
As he receives applause as he walks off the show set, he jokes, “Won’t be the first time I’ve gotten applause.”
We then cut Waldo while he’s still retired, swimming on a plastic water donut in the middle of a lake.
He is approached by Lorena Nascimento (played by Morena Baccarin). “You ghosted me Waldo,” she says, and he responds by saying, “I ghosted everyone.”
“Listen, I’m here on business,” she explains, and she details Alistair Pinch and his wife.
After Waldo says that Pinch “killed his wife”, she responds, “Maybe he killed her or maybe he didn’t”. I don’t even think he knows. The guy is a black drunk.
She explains that due to the network’s investment in Pinch, they are looking to hire a private investigator to look into the situation.
“I’m retired,” Waldo replies, and we’re shown a glimpse of the minimalist lifestyle he leads inside his trailer.
But Nascimento does not give up. “Come on, let me take you back to the real world,” she said.
It appears that Waldo is in charge of the case, as he faces Pinch who gives him a dramatic speech.
“What do you say detective, are you going to go back to your mountain and leave me to fate?” Or will you stick around long enough to see the police succeed this time around? he asks.
Waldo and Pinch are next seen going to a kindergarten attended by the actor’s daughter, as Pinch calls it a place for “the rich and famous”.
“Death must have shocked this place, huh? Waldo asks Jayne White (played by Lucy Fry) – the kindergarten teacher, who tells him to meet her later so the two can talk.
When he’s back with Pinch, Waldo asks him if there’s anything he can’t remember.
The actor jokingly replies, “I got married, fathered kids and took out mortgages and I can’t remember.”
“Do you realize that everyone is sure you did that?” asks Waldo.
Later, the two are shown in the actor’s opulent home, with Waldo telling Pinch, “Alistair, they’re going to arrest you.” Go get dressed.
Meanwhile, Pinch, who is wearing blue house robes, replies, “Don’t be silly my love, the network will love me in this wardrobe.” Anyway, if it’s good enough for wacko jacko, it’s good enough for me.
Near the end, Pinch and Waldo argue. “Okay, look, I’m a pacifist and I refuse to get involved,” Waldo says, and a second later punches Pinch in the face.
“Have you had enough? Pinch asks as he lies down on the floor. “I’ve had enough,” Waldo replies.
Last Looks hits theaters on February 4, 2022.
