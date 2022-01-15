Nick Jonas is back on social media after a two-week hiatus

Singer Nick Jonas shared a tweet and Instagram Story about the involuntary break he took from social media. Nick Jonas had taken a two-week hiatus from Instagram and Twitter.

Nick wrote: “I had no plans for this but have (unintentionally) taken a social break for the past two weeks to just be there…and it was great. I hope you are all doing very well. Lots of love.”

Earlier, there were divorce rumors of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra last year. The rumors accelerated as Priyanka had removed the surname Jonas from her Instagram profile name. As soon as Nick dropped the message on Friday, fans started to react. As one wrote: ‘I thought you were taking a break. Sometimes we really need it. Take as much time as possible and know that we will always be here when you return. We love you.” While another fan tweeted, “Please don’t ever scare us like this again.”

In her last interview with a major magazine, Priyanka described her social media as a “professional risk”. She said: ‘It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, whatever’s behind me in that picture is going to be magnified and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard… Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot more important than it is. I think we give him a lot more credit in real life, and I don’t think he needs it.