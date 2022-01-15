BTS V’s Pet Yeontan Dominates Global Trends, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks Out On Oscars Spat With Aussie Reporter & More

Here’s our Hollywood recap of the day. BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and his pet Yeontan took over Twitter trends. He posted an incredibly cute video where he is seen kissing his Pomeranian pet. Jin also ended his social media drought by gifting ARMY with some cute photos. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now engaged. The rapper offered her a 400K ring. She wrote about how they drank each other’s blood after the engagement. Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke to Vanity Fair about the Oscar comment involving an Australian journalist. Here is an overview.. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up on her heated exchange with Australian journalist who questioned her qualification to announce Oscar nominations

BTS member Kim Taehyung’s pet Yeontan rules Twitter

BTS V posted a few Insta stories with their beloved pet Yeontan. In the video, Kim Taehyung can be seen sitting on the floor while Tannie is on a bed. The pet obeys every command given by V. The highlight is the kiss shared by the adorable pet owner and his pooch. Fans went gaga over the video. Everyone was wondering if they could swap places with the dog. In 2021, V revealed that Tannie had struggled with health issues but bore all the pain quietly. He said he only prays for the good health of his pet.

BTS Jin poses from a strawberry farm

Kim Seokjin has ended the Instagram drought by posting photos from his uncle's strawberry farm. Other members left comments about the same. Dressed in a long overcoat, he looked too cute.

Machine Gun Kelly proposes to Megan Fox with a 400K ring

Transformers actress Megan Fox is now engaged to her rapper boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. He offered her a 400K ring designed by Stephen Webster and him. The actress revealed that they drank each other’s blood. She has three children from her first husband, Brian Austin Green. She wrote: “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short and frantic time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would demand of us, but intoxicated with love. And karma. “

Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid About Oscars Commentary

We all remember how Priyanka Chopra Jonas got upset when an Australian reporter questioned her and Nick Jonas’ accomplishments in hosting the Oscars. She told Vanity Fair, “Usually I don’t get mad, but it just pissed me off.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she was unimpressed by such negativity. She added: “I’ll be angry, I’ll be angry, I’ll be annoyed. I’ll tell my family. I might cry a little bit, but that won’t change my relationship with my job and what my quest is. real. My quest is not people’s opinion. My quest is my work.”

