“NOTHING WILL AWAY ME FROM MY CHILDREN”





Kanye West is in the news again, this time not for his clothing line or his music, but for buying a house across from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Recently, Kanye did an interview with hollywood unblocked, setting the record straight and explaining that he lives across from Kim Kardashian because “Nothing will take me away from my kids.” “My solace comes from seeing my kids and having a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” West explained to hollywood unblockedof Jason Lee in his interview. “[It was] there was something wrong with me having a house next to my children. According to People Magazine, in the interview, the rapper also opened up about how his own move to Chicago as a kid made him want to stay closer to kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “You see, when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest, most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]”West said in the interview. “He said, ‘I’m going to stay in Atlanta.'” West continued, “Nothing with my career, with this rapping, with this media, none of that, it’s gonna take me away from my kids. And that’s what I want everyone to know. Don’t mess with it. me, don’t play with my children. There is no security between me and my children and you are not going to enlighten me. West purchased the $4.5 million 1955 “family” teardown in December 2021. A source said People Magazine that, “Kanye’s new home is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans to start construction as soon as possible,” the source added, “It’s going to be family friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids as much as possible. Living only in Malibu made visits trickier for Kanye. Be sure to tune in for the full interview on Monday, January 17, 2022. What do you think of Kanye’s new home? Sound-off, we want to hear from you!

