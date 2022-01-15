Nora Fatehi stunned in matching purple ensemble and accessories worth Rs. 3 Lakhs for her airport look





Popular dancer-actress Nora Fatehi had risen to fame with her dancing skills in the songs of many Bollywood movies. the Dilbar daughter had attracted a lot of attention from her fans after her participation in big boss 9. She deserves a special mention for her moves from Manohari in the movie, Baahubali at Saki Saki in the movie, House search. Nora has always made the dance floor sizzle, but other than that, her taste in fashion is pretty classy. Whenever Nora steps out of the house to catch reality shows or award shows or to catch a flight or for casual outings, she carves a special place in our hearts with her stunning outfits. However, besides her bewitching outfits, what also bewitches us is her outstanding collection of bags, shoes and much more. The actress knows very well how to combine her outfit with the perfect accessories. Also Read: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Gives Major Winter Fashion Goals in Expensive Faux Fur Coat Worth Rs. 33,800 On January 14, 2022, Nora Fatehi was spotted in a purple ensemble as she stepped out at Mumbai airport. Her chic outfit included a purple suit, paired with a black turtleneck top, black face mask and black sunglasses. Regardless of Nora’s chic look, what made her photo-ready was the pair of black stilettos and a pink bag from her expensive collection. While most of us prefer to opt for shades such as gray, white or blue while opting for comfortable travel clothes, but the Dilbar the girl is always seen in bright colors like red, purple, yellow, orange and many more. Nora’s coordinating purple ensemble came from the shelves of Nikita Mhaisalkar. Doing a bit of research, we found that the coordination equates to a sky-high price of Rs. 45,500. Also read: Malaika Arora oozes in a risque thigh-high slit dress, pairs it with gold sandals worth Rs. 90K No matter what you’re wearing, an outfit looks incomplete without a bag, and Nora knows how to rock an outfit with a stylish bag. She accentuated her airport look with the sumptuous Kelly bag from luxury brand Hermès. Nora is always known for carrying the most expensive bags in B-town, and her Kelly bag costs Rs. 2.2 million. Many times the dancer-turned-actress has dazzled in her sarees and rocked western outfits like a queen, but what we can’t forget is her choice to pair the outfit with the perfect shoes. Speaking of which, Nora opted for Christian Louboutin Iriza brand stilettos. The stilettos are priced at $745 which is roughly valued at Rs. 55,418. All together, her latest airport look can burn a hole in your pocket as it costs around Rs. 3,000,000. On the work side, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film, Satyamev Jayate 2. Also Read: Sunny Leone Turns Up The Heat In A Pink And Blue Monokini Worth Rs. 6K, Paired With A Shrug Courtesy images: Nora Fathi AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

