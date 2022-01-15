Remember DJ from Roseanne – actor Michael Fishman looks completely different growing up

Entertainment
Michael Fishman currently plays DJ Conner on The Conners, but the ABC show is actually a spinoff of an old sitcom called Roseanne where he started his career.
The actor first rose to prominence in 1988 on the show until 1997, but returned for a brief stint in 2018.
During this time he was able to play alongside Roseanne Barr, Tom Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Johnny Galecki.
The show surrounded the story of the Conners family who navigated life on working class wages.
Michael played the character of DJ, who was the youngest in the family.
The most recent series follows a similar story, only this time they try to navigate the afterlife of their matriarch.
Now 40, Michael doesn’t look the same as when he was six when he made his Hollywood debut, but his character still has the same attributes as before.
Michael has faced some difficulties in his private life, including a tragic event within his own family.
The star now has a family of his own, including his two children, Aaron and Isabelle, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Briner.
But in June 2020, he lost his teenage son Larry, whom he was about to adopt from the foster care system, but died of an overdose.
Michael was open about the loss and appeared on the Tamron Hall Show where he spoke about the grief he went through.
He said: “I feel like I came to Larry maybe later than I would like.
“A few years ago, I probably wouldn’t have shared this, to be honest with you.”
He added: “The really important part is that you are brave enough to admit that you are struggling and need help or that you are not strong.”
Michael was first married to Jennifer on October 22, 1999, but they were separated on June 16, 2017, according to a formal legal separation petition that Jennifer filed on December 27, 2018.
She officially filed for divorce the following year.
Michael’s acting career began when he met Roseanne Barr at one of his first auditions.
She asked him to tell her a joke and he said, “Why did the turtle cross the road? It was the chicken’s day off.”
She was immediately impressed and although she had no acting experience, Roseanne wanted him on the show as DJ Conner.
He then played in the program from age six to 15.
When the eight-episode revival of Roseanne was announced in 2017, they said most of the original lead cast would be making a return.
However, at the time it was unclear if Michael would return, but the following month he confirmed that he was committed to appearing in the revival but would not be seen until mid-season.
The spin-off The Conners closely followed this, which it remains a part of to this day.
