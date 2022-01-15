Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra covers Vanity Fair





Priyanka Chopra poses for a photo at a film festival. To file Priyanka Chopra has achieved what every star in the world aspires to – to be on the cover of “Vanity Fair.” She is on the cover of the February 2022 edition of the magazine celebrated internationally as much for her in-depth articles as for her sharp photographs. Unveiling the cover, ‘Vanity Fair’ tweeted: “After a trip to ‘The Matrix’, actress enters 2022 with her overflowing mug – reflecting on her career in the Hindi film industry, her marriage and creating herself. a way to Hollywood.” Looking artfully messy, a sultry Priyanka appears on the cover in an off-the-shoulder off-white ruffled dress by Fendi. The magazine, previously edited by famous journalists such as Tina Brown and Graydon Carter (played by Jeff Bridges in the film “How to Lose Friends and Alienate People”), is now run by Radhika Jones, an Indian American. Describing her as “a driven woman who has transcended what was previously possible for an Indian actor in Hollywood,” the cover of “Vanity Fair” goes on to say, “She is an outsider who has broken down barriers and built herself a place within the walls of Hollywood. Now she’s on a mission to welcome others.” Priyanka, notes the article which traces her life story from her days at the public army school, Bareilly, will finally play leading film roles as she did in India “with the romantic comedy” Text for You” and Amazon’s ambitious spy series “Citadel” later this year. And of her own story, in particular her rise to stardom in Hollywood, Priyanka says, “It took a long time to get people’s attention and to be able to sell the fact that someone like me can be the lead role in a Hollywood feature film.” She adds (and the sentiment will pass well with us): “There are very few of us in South Asia who can do that. I hope the role I play there will push the envelope a bit. Meanwhile, Priyanka has been in the acting business for 18 years and it hasn’t been easy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently creating waves internationally with her powerful performances, said she was the sum of all her decisions and was proud to be where she is today. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy”. She was then seen in films such as “Fashion”, “Krrish”, “Barfi!”, “Agneepath”, “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Mary Kom”. It was in 2015 when she made her Hollywood debut with the show ‘Quantico’ and since then nothing has stopped her. His last international release is “The Matrix Ressurections” with Keanu Reeves. Speaking to IANS about her decade-long journey, Priyanka said: “It’s been a lot of walking, I can tell you that.” She shared that she had her share of ups and downs. “It’s been a lot of progress. There have been a lot of ups and downs. I’m the sum of all my decisions and I’m very proud to be where I am,” Priyanka added. Indo-Asian Information Service

