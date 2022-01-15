Connect with us

Entertainment

When Bollywood courted the men in uniform controversy

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


There have been many times when the Indian army has played a central role in a Bollywood movie. While the films have been appreciated almost every time, there have been instances where the directors have been criticized by the men in uniform or people in general. While many times it was for an inappropriate portrayal of the army while there were times when the uniform was shown incorrectly, and that made senior army officials quite angry.

A few years ago, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar announced to much fanfare the first preview of her upcoming film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw. Following the release of the promotional image for the upcoming movie ‘Sam Bahadur’ starring actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead, an army veteran, Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retired), pointed out on Twitter that the Kaushal’s uniform had the rank insignia in the wrong color.

He wrote: “Woukd would love to be consulted. Lt Gen Deepinder Singh, his MA, is there to give it his all. Vicky Kaushal, for starters, wears the wrong color rank insignia. Sam was a Gurkha, never wore brass, always black badges. I am proud to wear this too as Garhwali Bhulla (sic).

A similar incident happened when actor Akshay Kumar launched the first poster of his movie “Gorkha”. Major Manik M Jolly, who is a former officer in one of the many Gorkha Rifles regiments, took to social media to tweet an error in the poster. He mentioned that the shape of the khukri (a type of machete used in the poster) was incorrect. Kumar apologized for the mistake and said that they would take great care while shooting the movie, as the poster was just an announcement poster for the project.

The film “Gorkha” is about Major General Ian Cardozo, whose name went down in history for his immense courage during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. He wrote: “Dear @akshaykumar ji, as former Gorkha officer, thank you for making this film. However, details matter. Please obtain the correct Khukri. The cutting edge is on the other side. It’s not a sword. Khukri strikes from the inner side of the blade. Photo ref of Khukri att. Thank you (sic).”

Kumar in his return had written: “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you very much for pointing this out. We will take the utmost care during filming. I am very proud and honored to do Gorkha. Any suggestions to get closer to the real thing would be much appreciated (sic).

It was not the first time that Major Manik M Jolly pointed out a mistake in a Bollywood film featuring the army. He had also tweeted upon seeing Kaushal’s first look from ‘Sam Bahadur’, and tweeted, “Someone who has been badly dressed as evidenced by the colored pictures. He is a Gurkha officer. He was wearing black rank insignia , not gold. It’s the least expected of filmmakers. Get the right uniform of these legendary soldiers. @vickykaushal09 – Another proud Gurkha (sic).

Again, producer Ekta Kapoor’s “XXX” web series entered controversy when the Department of Defense wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requesting that creators of film or web series themed around the army get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) before airing them. The letter said Kapoor’s “XXX” online series, which aired on video streaming platform ALT Balaji since 2018, had portrayed the military in a distorted way. One of these episodes would have hurt the feelings of the armed troops and their families.

The episode in question, titled “Pyaar Aur Plastic”, aired on February 8, 2020 and depicts an army officer’s wife having an affair. During their romantic moments, she forces her lover to wear her husband’s army uniform at one point in the episode. This created a lot of controversy, and eventually the Department of Defense sent this letter to the CBFC.

While the military didn’t protest for “Haider”, there was still controversy surrounding the film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The third installment of his Shakespeare-inspired trilogy received positive reviews and performed well at the box office, but was initially criticized. Many people pleaded for a boycott of the film because it misrepresented the Indian military. They opposed the scenes of torture and human rights violations by the Indian army. Some even mocked Bhardwaj as a Pakistani spy.

In ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actor Shah Rukh Khan wore a training symbol on combat gear, while in ‘Holiday’ actor Akshay Kumar donned an Army Ordnance Corps cap badge while donning a green beret for infantry rifle. Both occasions were highlighted by fans on social media, however, there was no major outcry created by the military.

On this Indian Army Day, let’s hope Bollywood filmmakers pay special attention not to repeat such mistakes in their projects.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-indian-army-day-times-when-bollywood-courted-controversy-from-the-men-in-uniform/409788

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: