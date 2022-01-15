JAY HO! BOLLYWOOD DANCE PARTY 11th Anniversary in Seattle at





BE SURE TO BRING YOUR COVID MASK WITH YOU. Nectar staff will not allow entry to the site or provide service unless someone is fully and properly masked. Nectar will not distribute masks, if you show up without a suitable mask, you will be refused entry and tickets will not be refunded. PLEASE HIDE AT ALL TIMES. Wearing an appropriate mask is required at all times when not actively drinking. Please hide between sips of your drinks. For complete information, see here. ENTRY REQUIREMENTS. As required by King County Health, the venue requires proof of full vaccination OR a negative PCR lab test result within 72 hours of entry AND ALSO proper masking at all times when not drinking actively. Proper identification is also required, any ID or passport. Failure to provide the correct documentation will result in denied entry and no refunds will be given. For complete information, see here. PLEASE COOPERATE WITH STAFF REMINDERS. Please remember that the site staff are putting themselves in danger so that we can show up and party. Staff will remind people to keep their masks on at all times when not actively drinking. We require the full cooperation of attendees to comply with any request from staff to mask up. Failure to cooperate with staff requests or multiple reminders to mask up may result in expulsion from the site without refund. We will limit attendance capacity to 50% to help people spread out around the venue for more space, comfort and safety. We look forward to a fun and safe party, but please understand that we may have to shut down the show if the public does not follow community safety rules and staff requests, which may also impact our ability to host future parties in Seattle. So please show up ready to follow the rules and have fun with us in a safe and respectful way, or if not, please stay seated. 1.28 Friday (Bhangra/Dance)



Bollywood Dreams Entertainment presents:



JAY HO! A DANCING PARTIES



11th Anniversary Celebration with DJ Prashant | DJ Lakshay



Dance class at 10 p.m.



$15 Groups of 4+, $23 General Advance



doors at 9 p.m.



21+ Nectar Lounge



412 N 36th St



www.nectarlounge.com

