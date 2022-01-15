Bollywood Biggies but misses on TV





TV actors making their Bollywood debut are very common. However, over the past few years, we have seen big Bollywood stars appear as main characters or hosts of fiction and reality shows. Many big Bollywood celebrities started acting on the big screens, but they also explored TV shows. That said, these City B biggies failed to entertain viewers. Today we bring the list of Bollywood actors who failed to interest their fans in their respective TV shows. Amitabh Bachchan:Big B’s first series Yudh received a lukewarm response and few people followed the series when it launched. Although with Amitabh, the show was full of veteran actors like Sarika, Kay Kay Menon, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia, due to poor storytelling, their acting skills were sidelined. The slow script and extremely sloppy direction were blamed for the series’ failure. Zayed Khan:The talented actor entered the TV world with the show Haasil. The romantic thriller also starred Vatsal Sheth and Nikita Dutta. During his Bollywood days, Zayed Khan starred in a number of films but only found success with multi-star Main Hoon Na. Although he was able to entertain audiences on the big screen, with his television show, he failed to click with both critics and audiences. Amrita Rao:The popular actress, known for her role as Poonam in the movie Vivaah, came to television after a long absence from movies. She made her debut with the TV show Meri Awaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, but the show failed to attract public interest. Anil Kapoor:Anil’s highly publicized 24 show, which boasted of a stellar cast – Sakshi Tanwar, Surveen Chawla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikander Kher, Harsh Chhaya and Anita Raj among others, failed to entertain the masses. How slow this show was was a total disappointment. Even Anil’s charisma couldn’t save the magnum opus. Amruta Puri, Satyadeep Misra, Purab Kohli, Sandhya Mridul:Nikhil Advani’s POW – Bandi Yuddh Ke was adapted from the Israeli TV show Hatufim but failed to garner the TRPs. The show had a great cast which included names like Sandhya Mridul, Satyadeep Misra, Purab Kohli and Amrita Puri. Despite a good cast and a tight script, it failed to strike a deal with viewers. Sanjay Kapoor:The actor made his film debut with Prem opposite Tabu, which exploded at the box office. Post Prem, he appeared in more than 25 movies but none of them impressed viewers. Sanjay made a television comeback with Vikram Bhatt’s Dil SambhalJaaZara. However, he also failed to interest fans on TV and the show was a flop. Jaya Prada:The beauty is hailed as one of the most iconic, influential and highest paid actresses in the Telugu and Hindi film industries in the late 70s, 80s and early 90s. After her successful career in Bollywood, Jaya made her television debut with the television show “Perfect Pati”, a show that portrays a mother and her role as a mother-in-law in a very positive light. Although her character is strong, the weak storyline failed to hook the audience. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Rocked the Crop Top Long Before It Became a Trend, Check Out the Throwback Image

