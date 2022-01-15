Actor Raza Murad steps down as cleanliness ambassador on minister’s orders





Renowned film actor Raza Murad was removed from his role as Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s ‘swachhata abhiyan’ brand ambassador on Friday by order of Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of Urban Development, Bhupendra Singh, a day after the announcement of his appointment. In a letter to the civic leader of Bhopal, Singh said Murad should be dropped as a brand ambassador as his contribution in the area of ​​cleanliness was not known. “A brand ambassador should be a person who has made major contributions in the field of cleanliness or who is familiar with the culture of Bhopal. Therefore, the order in this regard should be canceled with immediate effect. Instead , name a prestigious person/institution who has made notable contributions in the field of cleanliness,” the minister’s letter reads. However, Murad told PTI that he knows the city well as he has relatives from here and also completed his education in the state capital. “Nobody can be a bigger Bhopali than me because my mother, my wife and many other family members belong to Bhopal. I was educated at Cambridge school here. I know the city well, its roads, its typical language, its tea, paan and gutkha, so the accusation that I don’t know the culture of the city has no basis,” Murad said. “Secondly, the minister also said that the brand ambassador should be a person who has done a commendable job in ‘swachhata’. But, when you don’t give me the opportunity to prove (my credentials in the field) , so how can you decide I didn’t do anything,” he asked. Murad also said he had already started working on the matter on Thursday in the city’s Chowk neighborhood by telling people to separate solid and liquid waste, adding that “if the minister does not want my services, that so be it, for they (powers that be) are mâlik (almighty)”. BMC’s public relations manager said the 100 to 150 people chosen Thursday as cleanliness ambassadors were those who had made a name for themselves in their respective fields. Meanwhile, Congress denounced the state’s BJP government and said removing Murad from the list of brand ambassadors was “Sanghi’s thinking”. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress spokesman KK Mishra said Murad was fired because he was a Muslim.

