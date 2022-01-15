Southern superstar Naga Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. During one of her interviews with an entertainment portal, the star was asked about her favorite Bollywood actress. Speaking of the same, the s





News Southern superstar Naga Chaitanya will make his Hindi film debut in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Jan 15, 2022 5:27 PM Bombay Mumbai: Southern superstar Naga Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. During one of her interviews with an entertainment portal, the star was asked about her favorite Bollywood actress. Speaking of the same, the star reveals that he is delighted to work with Bollywood actresses. He is a big fan of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. He further adds that he loves their on-screen performances and if he ever gets the chance, he will definitely love sharing screen space with them in some way. Read also: SHOCKING! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s reason REVEALED? In Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga will share screen space with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The film is expected to release in April 2022. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. The original film starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Recently, he made headlines when he announced his split from wife Samantha Ruth in October. The duo took to their social media handles to announce their splits and also released statements about the end of their relationship. After Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the movie Bangarraju which also features his father Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty. The film is directed by Krishna Kurasala. For more TV, Digital and Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. Also Read: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Confident of ‘Bangarraju’ Success

