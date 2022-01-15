Johnny Depp once revealed why he finds this “disgusting” whenever the actors tried to make music



Several big celebrities have moved into the music business, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Lopez. But actor Johnny Depp, despite his own musical talents, will not be part of it. That’s because Depp has a less than favorable view of actors trying to break into the music industry. Music was Johnny Depp’s first true love Johnny Depp | Massimo Insabato/Getty Images Although Depp is an avid actor, he has just as much passion for the art of music. According to rolling stone, Depp joined a rock band called The Kids when he was just 17 years old. The group had modest success with their music, opening for several notable artists, before putting their musical aspirations on hold for an acting career. Yet the Willy Wonka star claimed that music has always been a part of her life. Music will always be my first love, the actor said. I take the guitar and walk away and drool. The Kids will reunite years later to pay tribute to their late manager Sheila Witkin. Depp would perform with his high school band in South Florida at the Sheila Witkin Memorial Reunion Center. One audience member went so far as to praise the actor’s performance and attitude. He’s a real guy. He minimizes his presence so that the focus can be on the group, the viewer shared. And no doubt that man can burn it. Why Johnny Depp Finds It Sickening When Actors Try to Succeed in Film *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} “This idea to me is a sickening thing, it always made me sick, said Depp Sunday morning newspaper. I was very lucky to play on friends’ records and it continues. Music is always part of my life. But you won’t hear The Johnny Depp Band. It will never exist. Depp has collaborated with several prominent artists in his career. In addition to The Kids, The Herald noted that Depp has worked with artists like Marilyn Manson and Oasis. Still, Depp thought it’s when actors use their stardom to boost their musical careers that it becomes a problem. The luxury genre is now, anyone with some success, if you have some sort of musical being, you can go out and start a band and capitalize on your work in other areas, Depp said. But I hate the idea, ‘Come see me play guitar because you’ve seen me in 12 movies’. It shouldn’t be (like this). You want people who listen to the music to be interested only in the music. Eddie Murphy didn’t want to share his music because of opinions like Johnny Depp’s *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} The Guardian, Murphy revealed that he was reluctant to share music with the public at first. That’s because opinions like the ones Johnny Depp had about actors-turned-musicians made him cautious. I’m not an actor trying to sing, it’s one of my passions. But if Don Johnson and Bruce Willis just released albums, and you release an album, people don’t want to hear about “It’s your passion”, Murphy said. But you might end up hearing it like, ‘Heyyy, it’s not just a bunch of actors singing, and some of that stuff is actually pretty good’ RELATED: Jim Carrey Has a Long History of Losing Roles to Johnny Depp

