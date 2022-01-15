Bollywood in awe of Pushpa and Allu Arjun





Through Ravi Hari | Hyderabad: Pushpa star Allu Arjun, the star of the city, has absolutely impressed his fans, his audience, his actors from the South and also many bigwigs in Bollywood. The stylish star

with her emphatic performance won the hearts of many Hindi speaking people

Regions. Now Bollywood is praising Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun and the movie,

to reiterate what the stylish star said in the film, Pushpa is not a flower, it is fire. Completely fascinated by the magnificent work of Allu Arjuns in Pushpa, and also like the

The Hindi version in the northern belt alone earned Rs 100 crore in box office collections in

25 days of its run, Bollywood actors and major producers have noticed and are

now let’s talk about the ability of stylish stars to charm viewers. Hyderabad News click here for more Hyderabad news At a time when Allu Arjun amassed a large number of fans in Hindi-speaking regions,

there are reports of bollywood producers lining up to cast it in their next hindi

movies. Also, many Hindi actors are showing interest in starring in his upcoming pan-Indian

movies. It also appears that the producers are looking to get a Hindi dub or

remake the star icon rights to upcoming films as they feel he will dominate the

cinema space now. Enjoying the breakthrough success of Allu Arjuns with his Hindi version, top

producers Karan Johar and Kunal Kohli praised the Telugu star

featured performance and cast of "Pushpa". Actor Arjun Kapoor and his stepsister Janhvi Kapoor also applauded the film and the actor on their Instagram stories recently. ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What a celebrity! What a performance!!!!!! Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2022 @alluarjun just saw #PushpaTheRise to @PrimeVideoIN if it wasn’t for covid you’d probably be doing over 200 in hindi alone. This without an increase in ticket prices. What movie. What a hero/star/actor you are. Mard of a performance. The fight with the hood was more than spectacular kunalkohli (@kunalkohli) January 8, 2022 The passion Allu Arjun put into his Pushpa Raj character is so obvious that people are

just captivated by him. The role only proved he had the skills and

irresistible charm. Along with Pushpa, Allu Arjun owned a chunk of Hindi space as the film received

well in Hindi-speaking areas despite the absence of promotions, a first non-Shankar and

non-Rajamouli film from South India to do so. Being soft, romantic and aggressive

On the Pushpa side, the iconic star has proven that he can take on any character. Allu Arjun’s first mass film in Hindi wowed northern belt audiences on

given its excellent content, authentic filming, well-choreographed fights,

raw looks of the actors and incomparable swag, style and dialogues. We can now imagine

how it’s going to be when the icon star adds her full dance avatar in her next one. You can now get handpicked stories from Telangana today toTelegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/bollywood-in-awe-of-pushpa-and-allu-arjun

