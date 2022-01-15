Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Actors are like warriors, we work in different and difficult circumstances

For actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, venturing out to film during the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been terribly scary. In fact, she not only shot in India but also traveled abroad for a reality show.

When you’re an actor, you’re almost like a warrior or a soldier during this pandemic. We work in very difficult and different circumstances. I’m usually born with this mentality, main darrti nahi hoon. I’m not saying no because I’m afraid of any situation, it’s a personal thing. Main darr ko apne upar haavi nahi hone deti hoon, says the 37-year-old, who recently also shot for the music video Babul Da Vehra in Punjab.

Dahiya, however, adds that his decision to fire amid the pandemic was not without its share of misgivings, on the part of his family.

She says, Family ke liye difficult tha, let me go, especially for my reality show in South Africa. Everyone said go for it but after a while including my husband Vivek (Dahiya), sabko darr lag raha tha ki humne galti toh nahi kar di Cases increased in the country and in Africa. We stayed very safe. It is important to remember that this condition in the midst of the pandemic is similar for everyone. You can’t stay home scared and not do what you’re supposed to do. Otherwise, personal and national development will lag behind.

Thankfully, while filming his music video in December, the actor said it wasn’t a pandemic-type situation there.

We were on the outskirts of Patiala, we were wearing our masks. It was very isolated, I don’t think Covid will be able to get there. The air was so clean, the food was the purest. My reality shows danger. I shot a lot, she signs.