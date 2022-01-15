Katy Perry surprises fans with a topless thirst trap

In August 2020, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child.

Katy was once one of the highest-earning entertainers on the planet, but she’s been playing some low-key stuff in recent years.

Clearly, focusing on herself and her family has done wonders for the enduring pop icon.

She gives fans a jaw-dropping glimpse of her topless, and even pokes fun at herself in the process.

Katy Perry has taken to Instagram, delighting her fans and followers with a series of new photos.

Some of her more recent posts talked about her fiancé’s beauty in multiple places.

These pics are just a reminder that he’s not the only hottie in town.

First, Katy shows how knocked out she is and always has been.

Leaning against the wall, she’s wearing oversized flare pants…and not even the hint of a top.

Yes, there is sideboob. Or backboob, from this angle? There are boobs, guys.

Obviously, in order for these photos to stay on Instagram, Katy couldn’t be facing the camera like that.

Instead, she faces the wall, posing next to a sign that reads “DO NOT WATER.”

Instead of cracking jokes, we’ll add that she captioned the photos “Let it burn baby” and “#WIG.”

Katy then showed off her incredible cleavage and figure, this time wearing real clothes.

At 37, her post-baby body is still as out of this world as it was when the world first knew her.

However, we have to ask about that tag she used in her caption. …

“#WIG” appears to be a reference to one of the otherwise the, the weak moments of his career.

We’re not talking about ugly moments from his age-old feud with Taylor Swift.

Instead, we’re talking about the misguided American Idol revival’s cringe-inducing moment when she uttered the memorable line, “Wig. I hear that.”

It was, some say, the zenith of a period in Katy’s career when she seemed desperate to carve out a place for herself.

Katy appeared to be courting the LGBTQ+ community, where she had long enjoyed many fans, for solidified celebrity status.

However, some found his antics during this time, however serious and genuine, off-putting. The tactic failed.

However, as we’ve acknowledged, Katy’s later years brought her more praise and less irritated stares.

People are genuinely happy for her (sprinkled with a healthy dose of envy) to be with Orlando Bloom, let alone having his baby.

Sometimes celebrities are happiest when they’re living their most authentic and relaxing lives. Also when they’re just super rich and hot.

Being cool doesn’t mean their career is over. Orlando is still starring in big budget productions, actually.

It makes us wonder when Carnival Row will finally return for its new season (Amazon Prime hasn’t announced, but we’re likely looking at a premiere in the next few months).

Although Katy’s music hasn’t caused a stir since her dramatic debut, we’d also be interested in more of her. For now, we’ll stick to photos.