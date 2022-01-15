Regina King, take better care of yourself

CELEBRITIES BORN TODAY: Dove Cameron, 26; Regina King, 51; Chad Lowe, 54; Mario Van Peebles, 65 years old.

Happy birthday: Take better care of yourself. Establish a routine that improves efficiency. A healthy attitude will attract positive people and lead to wise decisions. Stop worrying about what other people are doing and focus on what you can accomplish. Listen to your inner voice and you will have no regrets. A domestic change looks promising. Make adjustments that provide peace of mind. Your numbers are 3, 14, 20, 23, 31, 37, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Check out the logistics of what you want to pursue, then formulate a plan. Dedication and hard work will pay off, so don’t let anyone use emotional manipulation to alter your course. Do what makes you happy, healthy and at peace with yourself. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll have your finger on the pulse. Take a close look at what this entails and come up with a plan that fits your means. Personal choice will lead to growth and a better understanding of what is possible. Follow your heart. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Rethink your professional and financial strategies. A change may tempt you, but don’t give up too quickly on something solid and secure. You better take baby steps and trust your instincts. Don’t believe everything you hear and get offers in writing. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Opportunity is at hand. Be open to suggestions, research possibilities, and discuss your plans with someone you think might be interested in partnering with you or even just hanging out with you for moral support. Love is in the stars. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Assess your financial situation before you spend. Take your time, consider how much you can afford, and look for a bargain before you go into debt. Generosity is a beautiful quality, but please don’t spend what you don’t have. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23-September 22): Keep the peace and enjoy your day. Network or socialize with people who share your interests. Spending time with someone you love will bring you closer. A change of plan will work in your favor. Romance is encouraged. 4 stars

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t spend on things you don’t need. Channel your energy into something meaningful. Pay attention to others and you will reap what you sow. Going on a day trip or researching something that interests you is favored. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Fix anything that’s broken and save money. Have confidence in your ability to find a cheaper way to live. Avoid getting involved in joint ventures with people who have unrealistic expectations. A personal or physical improvement will lift your spirits. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Speak your mind, share your feelings and intentions, and find out where you stand. Don’t rely on second-hand information; go straight to the source, and when in doubt, ask questions. Learn from your mistakes and you will have no regrets. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Exercise caution if someone exaggerates or offers the impossible. Cut to the facts and clarify your position. Don’t waste time or fall behind when positive change is at hand. Seek perfection, peace of mind and being with your loved ones. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): network, socialize and mix business with pleasure. The result will offer a lot to think about about what you want to pursue and how to diversify the skills you have to offer. An offer will change the way you earn and manage money. 5 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): An investment will pay off if you do the groundwork and reduce your overhead. Contact someone who can offer expert advice and point you in the right direction. An image update will give you the confidence you need to excel. 2 stars

Birthday baby: You are practical, insightful and supportive. You are energetic and colorful.

1 star: avoid conflict; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Concentrate and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; launch new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go panning for gold.

