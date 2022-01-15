Bollywood’s richest actresses in 2022; Checklist below





New Delhi: The world of cinema focuses on several female-centric films and the outstanding performances of Bollywood actresses have proven their worth time and time again not only to directors but also to people on the other side of the screen . Due to gender equality maintained in Bollywood, actresses charge crores for their films. The English daily FilmiBeat has listed the richest actresses of 2022. Take a look at the list: 1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Known for some of her commendable performances in Bollywood such as Jodhaa Akhbar, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Saman among others, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be said to be the richest actress in Bollywood. His estimated net worth is around $100 million. She was the 1994 Miss World and throughout 25 years marked her skill in the world of cinema. 2. Priyanka Chopra The Desi Girl has captured several hearts of fans and is one of the strongest actresses in Bollywood. She is considered the second richest actress in Bollywood and has also made her presence in world cinema. His estimated net worth is around $70 million. 3. Kareena Kapoor Khan Bollywood’s Bebo may not only be known for his figure zero but also for his outstanding acting skills. With her debut in the 2000 film Refugee, the actress didn’t have to look back for roles. She has featured great movies like Omkara, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab among others. Kareenas estimated net worth is $60 million. 4. Anouchka Sharma The actress made her debut alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. His estimated net worth is $46 million. She made her presence in Bollywood through movies like NH 10. She had a dream marriage with Virat Kohli in 2017 and was blessed with a daughter, Vamika in 2021. 5. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone is one of the strongest personalities in the country and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Deepika introduced her fans to strong, female-centric films such as Piku , Chhapaak and others. She made her Om Shanti Om debut in 2007. Her estimated net worth is around $40 million.

