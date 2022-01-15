These celebrities over 90 are still thriving in Hollywood

“I never look at my face and think ‘God, you’re getting old’ or think shortness of breath.”

Getting older doesn’t mean slowing down! And for a select group of Hollywood’s biggest stars, they don’t see their age as a reason to retire. After decades of success in Hollywood, these celebrities have decided to keep working, even after their 90s.

For celebrities like Dick Van Dyke, Rita Moreno and William Shatner, their careers continue to thrive as they reach their 90s – and they’ve become definitive proof that age is just a number!

Find out which celebrities are still making their mark at 90

1. Clint Eastwood

Age: 91

Birthday: May 31, 1930

Clint Eastwood is now over 90, but that’s not stopping him from appearing on the big screen. In 2021, he directed and acted in “Cry Macho”. When it comes to getting older, he says he’d rather not “think about it.”

“I think sometimes, when I was little and hanging out with my grandfather who was over 90, and I was like, ‘God, who the hell would want to live that long,'” Clint joked. Ellen’s Show .”



2. James Earl Jones

Age: 90

Birthday: January 17, 1931

James Earl Jones has no plans to stop working after turning 90 last year. The actor recently appeared on “Coming 2 America,” shortly before his big birthday. He says he “feels fantastic and grateful” at this point in his life and wants to keep playing “as long as [he] can.”

“Looking back on my life and my long career, I’m so proud of my work and my accomplishments. I love getting older and getting wiser over time,” James said. People .

3. William Shatner

Age: 90

Birthday: March 22, 1931

William Shatner, who is best known for his role in “Star Trek”, is still on the big screen at 90 and wants to keep it going for as long as possible! In 2021, he starred in “Senior Moment” and has several other projects in the works like “Keeper of the Cup” and “The Elevator”.

“What I want in 10 years, I want to ride horses, I want to love my family, I want to do these things that I do. I started a podcast. It will be about the future, about what’s going on in science. I want to imagine myself in this science so that what was science fiction during ‘Star Trek’…I would like to be there when today’s science fiction becomes science fact” , said William AND .



4. Rita Moreno

Age: 90

Birthday: December 11, 1931

At 90, Rita Moreno is one of the few stars to have won an EGOT – an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award. Rita made her mark in films like “West Side Story” and even appeared in Steven Spielberg’s version of the iconic film in 2021. She will next appear in “The Prank.”

“I think it has everything to do with genes,” Rita said recently. noted of his youthful vigour.

5. Mel Brooks

Age: 95

Birthday: June 28, 1926

Mel Brooks may be approaching his late 90s, but he’s still hard at work. The actor, who has enjoyed success in television, film and Broadway, just released a memoir last year. He is also working on a sequel to his hit “A History of the World, Part I” for Hulu, a TV movie called “Fairy Tale Forest” as well as several voice acting roles. Mel says her passion for life and her creativity all stem from her childhood.

“I think there was something rich and wonderful about growing up in Brooklyn. It was a magical place that filled you with dreams and ideals and a love of life. I remember “being a little kid and really enjoying being alive. They say comedians usually have a bad childhood, so they make up for it with the laughter and love of the audience. That’s nonsense! For Me, it’s about continuing the love you had as a kid. I had a lot of love when I was a kid, and I don’t. I want that love to stop.” , said Mel AARP .



6. Robert Duvall

Age: 91

Birthday: January 5, 1931

Although he is only 91 years old, Robert Duvall has many projects in progress. Last year, the longtime actor starred in ’12 Mighty Orphans’ and is currently filming ‘The Plowmen’ and ‘The Pale Blue Eye.’ Fans can next see him in “Hustle” alongside Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah when it premieres in 2022. On top of that, he said he has “a little more” in him.

7. Norman Lear

Age: 99

Birthday: July 27, 1922

TV legend Norman Lear may be nearly 100 years old, but he’s still busy writing and producing. In 2017 he helped create the revival “One Day at a Time” and produced the series which ran through 2020. Last year he produced a documentary about his longtime friend Rita Moreno , a special on “The Facts of Life”. and “Diff’rent Strokes” as well as several upcoming TV series. Norman says the secret to his longevity is living in the moment.

“Two little words that we don’t pay enough attention to: more and then. When something is over, it’s over and we move on to the next one. And I like to think of the hammock in the middle of those two words. It’s living This is the moment I believe I am living as I finish this sentence. And it couldn’t be more important to me,” Norman said. NPR .



8. Lois Smith

Age: 91

Birthday: November 3, 1930

Longtime actress Lois Smith is known for her work in film, TV and theater and is still making her mark at 91. After appearing on “The French Dispatch” in 2021, Lois will next appear on “Mack & Rita.” His voice will also be featured in the upcoming documentary, “The Gettysburg Address.”

“I don’t know why I’m able to keep doing it. I really think the fact that I’m lucky plays a role. I’m healthy, I’m mobile, I have most of my marbles ,” Lois said the Los Angeles Time .

9. Dick Van Dyke

Age: 96

Birthday: December 13, 1925

Dick Van Dyke just turned 96 and is still going strong – literally! In 2021, the actor showed off his workout routine, doing a series of sit-ups in his backyard. During the conversation, Dick noted that while working on “Mary Poppins Returns”, he chose the most difficult dance after being offered a choice of three. He should then play in the next film “Capture the Flag”.

“So all old folks listen to me. I’m telling you, you can go on. I’m still dancing and singing,” Dick said. SCS .

10. Angela Lansbury

Age: 96

Birthday: October 16, 1925

Angela Lansbury’s career spans eight decades and she still appears in films as often as possible. In 2018, she was featured in both “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Buttons, A New Musical Film” alongside Dick Van Dyke.

“I’ve never been particularly conscious of my age. It’s like being on a bicycle, I just put my foot down and go on. I never look at my face and think ‘God, you’re getting old’ or think about steam run,” Angela once noted .



12. Tippi Hedren

Age: 91

Birthday: January 19, 1930

Not only has Tippi Hedren left her mark on Hollywood throughout her life, but she is also the matriarch of a family of a new generation of actors, including her daughter Melanie Griffith and her granddaughter Dakota Johnson. Over the course of her career, Tippi has appeared in over 80 movies and TV shows and would next star in ‘Unforgettable’ alongside Joan Collins.

“I think, I don’t know, maybe I was just one of those people who was in the right place at the right time and or was smart enough to take advantage of opportunities. Maybe it was a a bit of both, a bit of everything,” Tippi said. noted of her career.

13. Marla Gibbs

Age: 90

Birthday: June 14, 1931

“The Jeffersons” actress Marla Gibbs has an impressive on-screen resume and has no plans to retire anytime soon! In 2021, Marla received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and signed on for a recurring role on “Days of Our Lives.” She has also worked on several short films including “Alone Together” and “Orpheus Star”. She will then appear in “HeadShop” and is currently filming “Bromates”.