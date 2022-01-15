Christina Ricci tried to change to fit Hollywood standards





“There was definitely a period where I didn’t fit in with everything that was being done.” Everyone says thank you to yellow jackets to give us Christine Ricci in (arguably) her weirdest and most exciting role yet. Paul Sarkis/Showtime/Courtesy Everett Collection

The ’90s child star known for her blockbuster roles in beloved cult classics like The Addams Family and caspar revealed in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times that there was a point in her career when she felt compelled to change herself to meet industry standards for actresses. Paramount/Courtesy of Everett Collection, Universal/Courtesy of Everett Collection



“I’ve done this my whole life, so I’m really not going to do anything else. I’ve always felt that way,” the 41-year-old said when asked if she’d ever thought about quitting. ‘to act. “But there was definitely a period where I didn’t fit in with everything that was being done.” David Livingston/Getty Images

She continued, “I was constantly asked where I should go to audition for romantic comedies and the things that were available for actresses my age, and I didn’t fit any of them because, I don’t know, I I’m just a different kind of actress.” Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In case you are unfamiliar with Christina’s work, the second line of her Wikipedia The page literally reads that she is “known for playing unconventional characters with a dark side.” The mother-of-two shared that it was “a very difficult time. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the presence of mind that young women have at the moment. I tried very hard to change myself and to make me fit into these kinds of plays and movies, and it never worked out.” Which brings me back to…yellow jackets, where Christina plays the social outcast turned sociopath Misty. “There would be discussions to make her more accessible, but I felt like I was in a time and place where you don’t need to see yourself in character to be interested or even sympathize. C It was tough for me because I like to be bold, to make really strong choices and kind of ride the edge.” Paul Sarkis/Showtime/Courtesy Everett Collection

She added, “Sometimes it might just be too much. Finding that balance where people thought she was still ‘relatable’, while still being true to the character I wanted to play, was difficult.” Well, it looks like Christina and the Emmy she’s going to land this year will have the final say. And rightly so! Head over to The Times to read Christina’s full Questions and answers. Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

