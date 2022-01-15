The fall of Prince Andrew: what you need to know

The decision to strip Andrew of his military titles and the honorary title of His Royal Highness puts him on the same footing as his nephew Prince Harry, who was forced to give up both after he and his wife pulled out of their royal duties and moved to Southern California in 2020.

What does this mean for the royal family?

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 70th birthday on the throne in February, which was meant to provide an opportunity to reframe the royal narrative after three years of unrelenting turmoil. But now, the grim picture of a sexual abuse trial unfolding in a Manhattan courtroom could cast a shadow over his celebrations. There are also deeper and more lasting risks to the monarchy as it seeks to remain relevant in the age of TikTok.

The Queen remains beloved by the British public for her work ethic and long service record; she was served by 14 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill, and overtaking Queen Victoria as the longest-serving monarch in British history. But members of the younger generation have come of age during a period when the monarchy has been rocked by scandal, and the accusations against Prince Andrew are helping to reinforce that perception.

As things stand, in multicultural Britain and beyond, some have already felt alienated from the monarchy after Meghan and Harry left. The feeling of being an anachronistic family out of touch with contemporary mores was reinforced during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan, a biracial former actress, raised the issue of racism within the royal family.

Andrew’s relegation to the royal desert will also reinforce the royal role model of Prince Charles, who will succeed his mother after her death and who advocates a streamlined House of Windsor.

What are the next steps in the case against Prince Andrew?

If both sides agree to a settlement, which would end the civil trial, Prince Andrew would likely not have to admit liability or wrongdoing, but he could face significant financial costs. Under a scheduling order agreed in the trial, lawyers for Ms Giuffre and Andrew must complete legal discovery, exchange of documents and take expert depositions by July 14. If the case goes to trial in front of a jury, it could lead to the public dissemination of sordid and damaging details about the prince that could further undermine the monarchy.