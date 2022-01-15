From Scream to Dr Semmelweis: a complete guide to this weeks entertainment | Culture

Illustration: Lalalimola/The Guardian

Going Out: Movie theater

Scream

out now

New year, new Scream. Back after a gap of 11 years (if you dont count the so-so TV show), this sequel/reboot combines a nostalgia fix in the form of re-appearances from surviving original Scream characters with modern anxieties such as: what if Ghostface hacked into the smart home apps linked to your mobile?

Memoria

out now

An arthouse essential, Memoria follows Tilda Swintons Jessica Holland as she attempts to trace the source of a mysterious noise in the jungles of Colombia. Fans of Apichatpong Weerasethakul will thrill to this unique directors typically confident and singular approach, but this is also a great starting point for those new to his work.

cow

out now

Director Andrea Arnold is probably better known for fiction than documentary (see: American Honey, Red Road, Fish Tank ) but her fiction always has a bracing, documentary feel. It makes sense then, that her new documentary about the life of a dairy cow has lyrical, fictitious qualities.

Catherine Bray

Going Out: Gigs

Blowing up Yazz Ahmed. Photograph: Seb JJ Peters

yazz ahmed

Ronnie Scotts, London, January 17

Yazz Ahmed (above) lists performing with Radiohead and Lee Scratch Perry on her CV, but the British-Bahraini trumpeter-composers blossoming as a global-jazz bandleader splicing electronics, dancefloor grooves, Miles Davis, Kenny Wheeler, Arabic music, and much more broadens the creative music-making of an already eclectic career. John Fordham

Kazuki Yamada

Symphony Hall, Birmingham, 19 & Jan 20uary

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestras principal conductor designate returns to the orchestra for the first time since his appointment was announced last September. Kazuki Yamada conducts Strauss, Mozart and Mahler, with Fatma Said as the soprano soloist in concert arias by Mozart, and Mahlers Fourth Symphony. Andrew Clements

Emeli Sand

January 15 to January 19; tour starts Sunderland

With work continuing on her fourth album, the ubiquitous-in-2013 Emeli Sand heads out on a short UK tour in support of recent single Look What Youve Done. The 19 Jan London date at the Roundhouse is part of In the Round festival, which also features the likes of Goat Girl and Richard Dawson.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

18 to 22 January; tour starts london

Why not ease yourself into 2022 with a blast of post-punk noise from Canadas 10-piece sonic ists? Last years seventh album, G_ds Pee at States End! their fourth since regrouping in 2012 continues their love affair with epic song suites saturated in oppressive bleakness, but there are hints of light, too. Michael Cragg

Going Out: Traineeship

Doctor in the house Mark Rylance as Dr Semmelweis. Photograph: Bristol Old Vic

Dr Semmelweis

Bristol Old Vic, January 20 to 12 Febstreet

Tom Morris directs Mark Rylance (above) in an oh-so-welcome return to the stage. Rylance plays the maverick Doctor Semmelweis, who is haunted by the ghosts of dead mothers and determined to introduce radical change. But will the medical establishment back him?

london international mime festival

Various London venues, to 6 Febstreet

Following an online-only outing last year, Londons annual festival of visual theater including dance, mime, circus and farce returns. Featuring Sean Gandinis contemporary juggling and Barely Methodical Troupes spellbinding circus-theater show Kin. Miriam Gillinson

Wild Card: Akeim Toussaint Buck

Sadlers Wells: Lilian Baylis Studio, January 20 & February 21

Jamaican-born dance artist Akeim Toussaint Buck takes over Sadlers Wells studio theater to curate an evening of dance, live music and spoken word by artists all concerned with social change. London duo Fubunation, dancer Alethia Antonia and Toussaint Buck himself will examine race, identity, oppression, trauma and joy. Lyndsey Winship

Live at the Empire With Guz Khan

Hackney Empire, London, January 21

The Coventry comic and Man Like Mobeen star helms a high-caliber east London night featuring Dane Baptiste, Suzi Ruffell, Maisie Adam and Brett Goldstein, who has recently enjoyed a dizzying rise to comedy stardom thanks to his Emmy-winning turn as fiery footballer Roy Kent in Ted Lasso. Rachel Aroesti

Going Out: Art

Preparatory drawings for Amazon (Proxy) by Danielle Dean. Photograph: Image courtesy the artist

Danielle Dean

Tate Britain, January 21 May 8

Research at the Ford Motor Company in Detroit and information from a network of online collaborators inspired this California-based artists new multi-channel video installation that investigates capitalism, consumerism and the 21st-century workplace not exactly escapist stuff. The labor practices and marketing techniques of Amazon take center stage.

Will

Goldsmiths CCA, London, January 21 to 3 Aprhe

The art of the memorial has never been more contested. In a time of impassioned arguments about statues and how to remember the pandemics victims, this exhibition invites some of the most radical artists around to rethink the monument. Monster Chetwynd, Mark Wallinger and Jeremy Deller are among the iconoclasts.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year

National Maritime Museum, London, to 7 August

This is the time of year when clear winter skies make for perfect views of the stars and many people wonder if its worth braving the cold to dust down that old telescope. This exhibition celebrates truly dedicated enthusiasts of all ages and their mesmerizing photos of nebulae and other wonders.

Wang Gongxin

White Cube Masons Yard, London, January 19 to 19 February

One of the great themes of painting is explored here without using a paintbrush. Wang Gongxin ponders the subtleties of light and shadow in art – and their contrasting use in European and Chinese painting traditions – through video, kinetic installations and marble sculpture. Swaying lightbulbs and troughs of dyed water create luminous nuance. jonathan jones

Staying In: Streaming

Black lake Eric Ladin as Kerry Stone and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in Ozark. Photograph: Netflix

ozark

Out January 21, Netflix

An unlikely life of crime plus domestic strife usually equals binge-worthy Netflix drama and this nail-biting Missouri-set show starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney alongside Julia Garner (above), is no exception. final series, closure and potentially even comeuppance are on the horizon.

Queens

Out January 19, Disney+

Fictional 90s girl bands: your time is now. Hot on the platform heels of Tina Feys Girls5Eva, comes another comedy drama about four middle-aged women rebooting their careers in this case, once-respected rap group the Nasty Bitches. Promisingly, real-life music biz veterans Eve and Brandy both star.

Servant

Out January 21, Apple TV+

With a premise involving the death of a baby, an uncanny nanny and what is known as a reborn doll, this inordinately creepy series from M Night Shyamalan counts Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro as fans. Expect more intricate plot twists and bone-chilling horror as it returns for a third series.

As We See It

Out January 21, Amazon Prime Video

Based on a hit Israeli series, this new comedy drama from Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims revolves around three housemates with autism. Katimss son has Aspergers and the three lead actors all identify as being on the spectrum: signs the show should be full of valuable insight. Rachel Aroesti

Staying In: Games

Tom Clancys Rainbow Six: Extraction. Photograph: Ubisoft

Tom Clancys Rainbow Six: Extraction

Out January 20, PC, PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia and Xbox

The phenomenal series of tactical military shooters goes off-piste here, pitting you and your teammates against alien parasites rather than terrorists

Expeditions: Rome

Out January 20, PC

A historical strategy game thats a bit more up close and personal than the zoomed-out war games of, say, Age of Empires. Directly command a squad of Praetorians, and choose a path through a dramatic story. Keza MacDonald

Staying In: Albums

Macc lad Orlando Weeks. Photograph: Cal McIntyre

Orlando Weeks Hop Up

out now

While 2020s A Quickening, the former Maccabees frontmans debut solo album, was suffused with jittering tension, this streamlined, sunlit follow-up is being billed as joyful, loveful, playful, blue-sky music. Its there on the soft electronic pulse of Look Whos Talking Now and 80s synth workout Bigger.

Earl Sweatshirt Sick!

out now

The 27-year-old rapper, producer and Odd Future sidekick was working on a project called The People Could Fly when the pandemic hit. Acclimatizing to the new global situation, he switched to Sick!, a 10-track album that offers up more of his inscrutable, freewheeling style, but with tinges of hope on the nostalgic single 201.

Cat Power Covers

out now

For her 11th album, indie troubadour Chan Marshall returns to her love of interpretation, completing a trilogy of covers albums following 2000s The Covers Record and 2008s Jukebox. Here she tackles everything from Frank Ocean to Nick Cave to Billie Holiday, plus her own 2006 classic Hate, now reworked as Unhate.

Bonobos Fragments

out now

Used to create his records, including 2017s critical and commercial breakthrough Migration, on the move, Sussex-born producer and DJ Simon Green, AKA Bonobo, had to contend with sudden stasis on its follow-up. Inspired by nature and old UK bass records, he slowly found his groove, with bucolic moments rubbing up against rave anthems. CM

Staying In: brain food

99 problems Anthony Bourdain enjoys an ice-cream. Photograph: Courtesy of Focus Features/AP

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Amazon Prime Video

In the three-and-a-half years since chef and broadcaster Anthony Bourdains tragic death, none have managed to replicate his uniquely emotive and intuitive reporting of food cultures. This film from director Morgan Neville examines the mans genius.

Finding Humanity

findinghumanitypodcast.com

Harvard fellow Hazami Barmada hosts the fourth season of this podcast examining humanitarian causes and interviewing the activists who have devoted their lives to them. Episodes look at tackling food insecurity, colourism, undocumented statuses and more.

#SlowShakespeare

caths.cam.ac.uk/KingedUnkinged; Twitter

Cambridge University senior lecturer Hester Lees-Jeffries leads this bite-sized and interactive close-reading group for Shakespeares texts via daily blog posts on her faculty website and Twitter. Currently tackling Macbeth, take a deep dive into the Bards ingenious plotting. Ammar Kalia