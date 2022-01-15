Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with the film Dhobi Ghat over a decade ago. Currently, the filmmaker is working on her second director. Apparently, Rao kicked off filming for his second director last weekend in a town near Pune.
According to reports in Mid-Day, Kiran Rao’s second film will be a comedy-drama as opposed to Dhobi Ghat which was dubbed as an arthouse film. Kiran’s ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan will executive produce the adventure. According to reports, the movie is dubbed as a mass artist and Aamir immediately agreed to join us as a producer after the script was told to him.
According to reports, the film is written by Biplab Goswami with a screenplay by Sneha Desai, and the story revolves around three characters. Sparsh Shrivastav’s Jamtara: Sabka Ayega Number fame, Pratibha Rant of Sacrifice Hua fame, and 15-year-old Nitanshi Goel will play all three lead roles in the film.
The first schedule of the film will continue till January 20 and the film will be shot in different cities in Maharashtra. Rao plans to wrap filming on the film by April. Composer Ram Sampath and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya will also work on this project
