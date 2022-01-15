Marathi actor Kiran Mane who abuses PM Modi removed from TV show

Marathi television actor Kiran Mane was excluded by Star Pravah TV channel this week as the actor shared abusive posts and comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis on social media. The actor did so in the name of taking a stand against the centers of power. After the actor was expelled by Star Pravah, several NCP leaders began accusing the channel of imposing cultural terrorism. As an actor encounter with NCP Chairman Sharad Pawar on Saturday, he expressed hope that Pawar will do something about this.

Kiran Mane plays the role of Vilas Patil in the popular Star Pravah series “Mulgi Jhali Ho”. Kiran Mane has long been sharing posts on social media that are actually abusive of Modi and BJP leaders. He said he was expelled for no reason other than to hold a political opinion. But under the guise of free speech and expression, whatever he shared is no different than abusing someone.

so called actor kiran mane abusing will become fadanvis ji@Dev_Fadnavis ji please see this and file FIR

His version of the story

Kiran Mane became popular thanks to his role as a mum which he played for a TV series “Majhya Navaryachi Bayko” on Zee Marathi channel three years ago. He has come a long way to reach where he is today, but as he grew in popularity, he began to voice his political views on various issues. But he does not claim to have a political opinion. Rather he calls it is progressive thinking.

Putting on his version of the incident, he said, “The series exceeds the TRP. He really has a very nice TRP. The Vilas Patil character that I play has also become very popular among people. But after filming ended yesterday, I got a call from the production house. It’s a Hindi production house. Sujhana Ghai is the producer. I got a call from production manager Rajat Nair. You have been replaced. The actor playing the role of Vilas Patil replaces him. He hung up the phone saying some people were mad at you.

He added, “After that call I called the channel. Satish Rajwade is the head of the channel. He did not pick up the phone. Then I called one of my friends from the channel. I asked if he could explain the reason. My friend replied saying that a woman had complained that you were posting politically.” Pleading not guilty, he added: “I play an ideological role rather than a political one. I don’t write about any particular political party, I’m a progressive thinker.

What did the producers say?

However, the show’s producers denied that he was fired for his political views and social media posts, and said he was fired for professional reasons. Reacting to the issue of Kiran Mane’s expulsion from the series, series producer Sujana Ghai noted, “Kiran Mane was removed from the series not for his political positions but for professional reasons. Kiran Mane’s political ideology has nothing to do with his removal from the show. Kiran Mane was replaced in the series for professional reasons. Kiran Mane knew what those professional reasons were. Mane had been informed of this several times. Despite telling him so many times, the reasons weren’t settled. So we made that decision.

Of the venom he actually spat out on social media

Kiran Mane, who claims to be a progressive thinker, has in fact abused PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders time and time again through his Facebook posts and comments for all the ideological differences he claims to have. Netizens are sharing the screenshots of his wall where he wrote many such posts and comments. People have also shared screenshots of message boxes where he even abuses those who object to the language he used.

One such recent post of him was after the Prime Minister’s security breach incident that occurred on January 5, 2022 in Punjab. Kiran Mane had written on his Facebook post that “Even if there are one or two spectators in the theater, we intrepid artists do not cancel the show. We act as if it were a full auditorium. Only after shaking the show do we go home. By saying this, he was actually trying to imply that PM’s breach of security was not a serious issue; it was more like a staged drama.

Old messages from its walls

When Kiran Mane’s deportation happened, the actor’s wall became research material for netizens and what came out was evidence of the venom he spat at Prime Minister Modi and the BJP leaders. In a year-old post, he is seen responding to someone in the comments section where he said, “Idiot Fadnavis should understand that adhering to social distancing rules has no practical meaning in a country where the followers of a supreme idiot danced on the roads with plaques in their hands simply because their master asked them to, where this same Fadnavis “haramkhor” asked people to come to the streets and balconies with a handmade lamp for the Diya event called by the supreme binder. When people died, these third class Bhakt celebrated Diwali. This “nalayak” Fadnavis is a public representative. How can these ‘haramkhor’ Fadnavis expect people to do that? Has he gone mad? Or is he a beggar?

In a chat screenshot, Kiran Mane was also seen calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ch*tiya.

In an attempt to respond to people digging into his wall, he said on a news channel that he was not even informed or consulted before his expulsion by the channel and if it can happen with him, it can happen with anyone else.

NCP leaders support Kiran Mane

Meanwhile, many NCP leaders in the state support Kiran Mane. The list goes from Jitendra Awhad to Dhananjay Munde. Jitendra Awhad took this to Twitter and tweeted that Kiran Mane who plays the role of Vilas Patil in Star Pravah’s Mulgi Jhali Ho was suddenly kicked out because he asked tough questions about government set policies central and because he writes on social media in the same line that follows the thoughts of social reformists like Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Dhananjay Munde also tweeted about this incident. He wrote that “An actor like Kiran Mane speaks out on political matters because he has freedom of speech. But Star Pravah fired him due to political pressure and trolling. It’s a sign that we are becoming prey to cultural terrorism.

Demand justice from Sharad Pawar

The actor himself has encounter with NCP Chairman Sharad Pawar and hopes he will do something about it. Speaking of his brief meeting with Sharad Pawar, Kiran Mane said, “We have one and the only leader who is very sensitive, thoughtful, careful and knowledgeable in the cultural field, that is Sharad Pawar. Second, I don’t see anyone. He can listen to everything with a neutral gaze. So I took my side for him. From my side, what I say now, what I learned from the chain man, the political role, etc. So I told him about it. I showed him all the documents related to my political role. I showed him all the previous threats I received and the posts. From my point of view, I explained to him.

He added that “an actor who works with all his heart, works without hassle, suddenly pulling him out without giving a reason, pulling him out without giving a chance to side with him, that’s cultural terrorism.”

Asked what Sharad Pawar said about the whole incident, Kiran Mane said that “people who respond immediately are very superficial. Saheb is not one of them. He listens quietly. His questions are very pointed. Only a real person can sit in front of this gentleman, a fake person cannot sit. He asks two or three pointed questions that show where the person is. So he asked me questions, and I answered them honestly. Saheb will think a little. He can also try to understand the other party and then we’ll see what he decides.

Many Marathi artists like Anita Kelkar and Sameer Vidvans were also seen express concern about Kiran Mane through their social media posts.