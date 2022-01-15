Emma Watson on her pro-Palestine post and the solidarity of Hollywood stars

Emma Watson chimed in with her opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and posted a pro-Palestinian photo that earned her a lot of criticism; Hollywood rallied in his favour.

Last week, Emma Watson posted a pro-Palestine photo on Instagram and received a lot of criticism from his fans. Hollywood immediately rallied, bringing to life a statement endorsed by 40 stars in support of the lead actress of the Harry Potter franchise.

As Indiewire reports, Emma Watson posted a photograph on Instagram depicting a pro-Palestine protest and writing “Solidarity is a duty”. This pro-Palestinian human rights post has been accused by many of anti-Semitism. In defense of the protagonist of the Harry Potter franchise, there was a letter from Artists for Palestine UK, endorsed by 40 Hollywood artists.

The letter reads as follows: “We join Emma Watson in affirming that ‘solidarity is a duty’, including for Palestinian citizens who are struggling to have their rights recognized by the international community”. To have signed the declaration were actors, actresses and directors such as

Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, Jim Jarmusch, Viggo Mortenson, Gael Garca Bernal, Asif Kapadia, Ken Loach, James Schamus, Ramy Youssef, Mira Nair and Peter Capaldi

. The group accuses the Israeli government of using its military might to pursue racist policies and displace people from their homes. The statement also broadly denounces all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

The phrase “Solidarity is a duty” is a quote from feminist scholar Sara Ahmed, who said: “Solidarity does not presuppose that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity implies commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, nor the same lives, nor the same bodies, we live on common ground..

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan criticized Emma Watson and tweeted: “Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it doesn’t work in reality. If it worked, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terrorism)”. Other former Israeli politicians echoed similar sentiments, accusing Watson of hiding behind anti-Semitism to criticize a legitimate nation that merely defended itself against terrorism.