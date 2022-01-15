Former Acting Defense Secretary Meets January 6 Committee





Christopher Miller, who was acting secretary of defense during the Jan. 6 riot, met Friday with members of the House committee investigating the origins of the attack on the Capitol, told NBC News a source close to the activities of the panel. The meeting came as the committee steps up its investigation, issuing more subpoenas and asking several GOP lawmakers to voluntarily testify. It was not immediately clear what Miller discussed with the panel. The former Pentagon chief has provided conflicting testimony to Congress in the past, at one point saying former President Donald Trump had “encouraged protesters” with his Jan. 6 remarks, then later saying he believed that an “organized conspiracy” had played a role. in the attack on the Capitol. In December, the panel met with Kash Patel, who was Miller’s chief of staff at the Pentagon and a former top aide to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Over the past few weeks, the committee has sought to speak with numerous Trump allies, former administration officials and Republican lawmakers. Some complied with the subpoenas, while others said they would not cooperate with the committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said Wednesday he would not comply with the panel’s interview request because he was not conducting a legitimate investigation. The Justice Department has filed charges against more than 700 suspected participants in the Jan. 6 riot. More than 100 Capitol Police officers said they were injured in the melee. On Thursday, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was charged alongside 10 others with “seditious conspiracy and other felony charges” related to the Capitol breach, the Department of Justice said. Justice.

Denis Romero contributed.

