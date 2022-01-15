MacArthur Genius Jacqueline Stewart on Gathering Evidence of Hollywood Racism

Recently THE transplant Jacqueline Stewart won a MacArthur Genius Fellowship. Recognized for her work revealing and preserving the lost contributions of black filmmakers and making history more inclusive, Stewart is on leave from the University of Chicago, joining the fledgling Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as artistic and programming director. . Fans of Turner Classic Movies might also know her as the host of Silent Sunday Nights, a weekly show that features silent films from around the world.

Although she is currently 100% focused on museum work, Stewart says she is considering how Shell will use the $625,000 she receives from the grant.

Opening the gallery, starting our programming, doing a dedication last week and really formally opening our doors, and then this extraordinary and totally touching honor of being named a MacArthur Fellow, it just keeps sinking in, she tells KCRW.

In her new role at the museum, she oversees daily film screenings, as well as teams that create content and focus on public and educational programming.

I came to the museum because it has a mission that matches my goals as a film scholar, which is to make film history as inclusive as possible. We’ve known for too long that the stories of how cinema developed didn’t pay special attention to the contributions of women, to the activities of people of color, she explains.

The LA Rebellion and Melvin Van Peebles

One of the projects noted by Stewart centers on a group of black UCLA students in the 1960s who made films that were celebrated abroad, particularly in Europe.

Along with two other UCLA researchers, Stewart recovered the history of the group known as the The rebellion: Charles Burnett, Haile Gerima, Julie Dash, Ben Caldwell and Larry Clark. This involved working with the filmmakers themselves to collect negatives and prints of their films.

Although she has been familiar with the work of LA Rebellions since graduate school, Stewart says much of the footage could not be accessed because it appeared lost in time.

It was the most rewarding academic experience I have ever had. Working with living filmmakers, talking with them about their legacy, and hopefully creating the kinds of archival and theatrical collaborations that introduce audiences to new work and old and yet new to them, she says. It was a way to inject energy and attention to the importance of film preservation, especially for filmmakers from marginalized groups.

Today, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is also celebrating Haile Germina by hosting a retrospective of his work and giving him the first Advantage Price.

Last month, Melvin Van Peebles, a black filmmaker often credited with starting the wave of blaxploitation films, died at 81. Stewart says he, alongside his film Sweet Sweetbacks Baadassss song, helped demonstrate the existence of a black audience hungry for emancipated black films.

He didn’t want the audience to be passive, but really active and motivated and culturally supported [and] politically through cinema. So in this way, I think the spirit of Melvin Van Peebles will certainly live on because he left a real mark, she underlines. When he made Sweet Sweetbacks Baadasssss Song, he created a kind of crew environment full of people of color. He created something that looked like a workshop because he recognized that there were so few people of color able to get into filmmakers unions and guilds.

Why it’s problematic to censor racist films

Stewart argues that movies like Gone with the Wind and Breakfast at Tiffany’s should be available because they are undeniable evidence of the oppressive and stereotypical treatment of people of color in movies. She also recalls the racist treatment of Hattie McDaniel (the first black person to win an Oscar for her role in Gone with the Wind) at the 1940 Oscars. After receiving her award, she was escorted to a back table due to the venue’s segregationist policies.

If we take them down because they’re painful or problematic, then we can’t call Hollywood to blame for those stories either. I think it’s really important to have proof of Hollywood’s mistreatment of black people both on and off screen, and to try to understand what [McDaniels] experience was, and to look at the work she did in the context of these truly humiliating dehumanizing conditions.

She adds, I totally respect anyone’s decision not to watch these movies. But at the same time, I think it would be more problematic if we tried to hide them, or if we didn’t try to develop the critical tools to understand how they work, and how they continue to work in our society.