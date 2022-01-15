AR Rahman is a legend and needs no introduction. But he doesn’t make many Hindi movies these days. Last year, he gave hit music to the movie Mimi.

The songs in the film were all the rage and one song, Param Sundari was a minor hit. Now, the song has crossed 500 million views on Youtube which is huge.

Kriti Sanon was featured in this film as the main lead and she won many accolades for her performance as well as dancing to this song.

