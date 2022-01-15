Entertainment
Jamie Dornan was stuck in Australian quarantine when dad died of Covid | Jamie Dornan
Actor Jamie Dornan has revealed he was stuck in a quarantined hotel in Australia when he learned his father Jim had died of Covid after being hospitalized for routine knee surgery.
Dornan, 39, most famous for Fifty Shades of Gray and the drama TV series The Fall, found himself halfway around the world with four days of quarantine remaining when his father died in Dubai last March, he therefore could not get to visit him.
Dornan had to isolate himself in Australia before filming the BBC drama The Tourist, in which he plays a man who has no idea who he is and why he got stuck in outback Australia.
Figures released by the BBC on Friday showed The Tourist is the third most successful drama launch on iPlayer, having been streamed more than 18 million times.
The loss of his father has made 2021 the worst and most difficult year of his life, Dornan told the Sun.
It has been a brutal time for many reasons and for many people. We all try to get out and out the other side and hope we have our heads intact, he said.
Professor Jim Dornan was a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. He would have been proud to have his son star in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning film of the same name alongside Dame Judi Dench.
The coming-of-age comedy-drama about a young boy and his working-class family caught up in the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s received seven Golden Globe nominations and won Best Screenplay. It will be released in UK cinemas at the end of January.
Dornan, who lives in rural Gloucestershire with his wife, Amelia Warner, 39, and their three young daughters, said the Belfast plot resonated with him on a personal level and still saw himself as a Belfast man, although that he left town at the age of 20.
In the film, Dornan plays a father who came to England for work in the hope that his family could join him there and leave behind the tensions between Protestants and Catholics in Belfast.
[Belfast] is at home. We probably feel like it’s a special thing, a man from Belfast, and I think we all know what that means, Dornan said.
If you’re from Belfast, whatever era you grew up in, you’ve been through something. You have been through some ordeal and you have been tested at many stages of your life.
Jim supported his son’s pursuit of an acting career and helped him through the loss of his mother, Lorna, to pancreatic cancer when he was 16, saying to his son: Don’t let that be the thing that defines you.
I was subjected, early in my life and now, to a lot of pain and loss, Dornan said.
