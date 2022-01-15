British tourists robbed at gunpoint in WeHo area filmed





WEST HOLLYWOOD In January 2022, the City of West Hollywood will continue its tradition of joining hundreds of communities across the country in a National Day of Service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s Federal Day by offering members of the community the opportunity to make a local impact with a donation campaign for the homeless. The City of West Hollywood, in partnership with West Hollywood Elementary and Friends of West Hollywood Elementary (FOWHE), will collect monetary and gift card donations to support new socks, blankets and sleeping bags for the Citys Homeless initiative, which partners closely with non-profit service providers, the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station and Los Angeles County agencies to provide a wide variety of services aimed at reducing homelessness and supporting community members who are homeless shelter. This year, the City of West Hollywood’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service activity reflects the desire of West Hollywood Elementary students to help those most in need in the community. Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, this year the City of West Hollywood’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will take place as a two-week virtual donation campaign instead of an in-person service day event. It will take place from Saturday January 15, 2022 to Monday January 31, 2022. Donations can be made online athttps://secure.qgiv.com/for/homelessor donations of physical gift cards or personal checks payable to City of West Hollywood can be mailed to: West Hollywood Homelessness Initiative/MLK Day of Service West Hollywood City Hall 8300 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, California 90069 The city further encourages donations to the Los Angeles LGBT Centers Youth Center, which posted a CARE 4 Youth Essentials Wish List on Amazon atlalgbtcenter.org/care4youth. The city of West Hollywood reportedly held its tenth annual clothing drive for the Los Angeles LGBT Centers Youth Center on Highland in January 2022, but due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, this year the city is encouraging donations instead. kits of needed supplies to be distributed to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) youth experiencing homelessness. For more information about the Los Angeles LGBT Centers Youth Center, please visitwww.lalgbtcenter.org/social-service-and-housing/youth. The City of West Hollywood encourages community members looking to make a difference to volunteer in response to the urgent call and unprecedented need for volunteers during these uncertain times. To learn more about local volunteer opportunities with City of West Hollywood community partners, please visitwww.weho.org/volunteer. For more information on virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities to meet critical needs, please visit California Volunteers atwww.californiavolunteers.ca.gov/get-involved/covid-19or call (888) 567-SERV; visitVolunteer Match atwww.volunteermatch.org; or visit LA Works atwww.laworks.comor call (323) 224-6510. The Citys West Hollywood Homeless initiative aims to address homelessness with a multi-disciplinary, multi-agency, and collaborative response. For more information about the West Hollywood Homeless Initiative, including ways to help and resources for those in need, please visit www.weho.org/homeless or call (323) 848-6590. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17, 2022, marks the 27th anniversary of the Day of Service which celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leaders. The federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 1994. Each year, the city of West Hollywood participates in this call to action. For more information on MLK Day of Service activities and recognitions across the country, please visitwww.nationalservice.gov/serve-your-community/mlk-day-service. For more information on the City of West Hollywood’s 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, please contact Larissa Fooks, Community Events Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6413or at[email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

