Fans spot CONNECTION between Blackpink star Lisa Manoban and BTS; Megan Fox gets engaged and more





Hollywood stars are always in the headlines and the past week has been no exception. Many Hollywood stars have made headlines. Celebrities like BTS member Jungkook, Blackpink star Lisa Manoban, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello and more remained the stars of the week. Since it’s Saturday, it’s time to recap everything that happened during the week. Scroll down to get all the info straight from Hollywood country. Also Read – Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS V’s Pet Yeontan Dominates Global Trends, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Candid About Oscars Spat With Aussie Reporter & More BTS fans find common interests between Jungkook and Lisa Manoban Also Read – BTS Member Jin AKA Kim Seokjin Ends Instagram Drought; sharing adorable Strawberry Farm photos ARMY is going crazy After Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban wore a sweater from BTS member Jungkook’s brother’s collection, ARMY pulled out all the stops to discover a common interest between the two. They took to Twitter to share details revealing how similar #Lizkook is on different levels. Also Read – BTS V Member AKA Kim Taehyung Shares Funniest Video With Yeontan; ARMY can’t stop gushing see the tweets Don’t bother this couple #lizkook pic.twitter.com/FPgIZBxEjG . JKLM. ? (@jeonsLis) January 12, 2022 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get engaged On Instagram, Megan Fox shared a video revealing that her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly finally popped the question and now they’re engaged. The video has gone viral on social media as we see Machine Gun Kelly get down on one knee to propose to his beloved. Camila Cabello gets a brief poetic encounter with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes Apparently, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had a brief encounter in Miami. The ex-lovers reportedly met when Shawn wanted to see her. After the reunion, Camila Cabello shared some photos on Instagram from her vacation and also shared a poem about falling and rising. Kendall Jenner responds to a troll While Kendall Jenner attended a friend’s wedding, her cut-out black dress was deemed inappropriate by some internet users. However, the model didn’t just ignore the comments, and instead returned them to one. While thanking her fan for getting married, she replied to a comment and said, “@laurenperez obvi also asked for your approval in advance.” Death of Bob Saget Hollywood star Bob Saget, best known for his role in Full House, has died aged 65. Her body was reportedly found in a hotel room in Florida on January 9, 2022. Many Hollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to express their grief. when he died. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

