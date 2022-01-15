Santa Ana Winds, Chance of Rain in Store for North Hollywood





LOS ANGELES, CA Santa Ana winds were expected to blow across much of Southland through Saturday with wind gusts of 45 miles per hour. Windy conditions are expected to give way to a slight chance of rain as a weather system moves through the area.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 30% chance of rain in Los Angeles County on Saturday, followed by another slight chance of rain during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday and again on Tuesday. In the meantime, gusty conditions have the potential to cause dangerous driving conditions for trucks and other large vehicles.

“Northeast winds will begin to increase Friday morning through the LA Mountains and LA/Ventura Valleys, then spread rapidly through the corridors of Highway 14 and Highway 126 into the valleys and coastal areas. , with gusts of up to 45 mph possible,” according to the National Weather Service. “Further strengthening of the offshore flow and upper support from Friday evening through early Saturday will result in gusts reaching or locally exceeding 60 mph, particularly in the mountains and higher portions of the LA/Ventura Valleys. Winds from peak should occur between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday but only a slight weakening in the morning.”

The NWS has issued wind advisories that will be in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles County mountains; the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area; Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys; and the coastal area, including downtown Los Angeles. Forecasters said the coastal area will see winds of 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, while the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys will see winds of 20-30 mph, gusting up to at 50 mph.

“Gusts of wind will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for large vehicles,” the forecasters said. According to the NWS, the windy conditions could extend into Sunday.

High winds should not trigger a red flag or fire warning, thanks to forecast humidity levels of 25% or more and recent rains. City and Patch News Service member Paige Austin contributed to this report.

