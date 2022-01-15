Aarya, the webseries that brought Sushmita Sen back into the limelight, was first pitched to Raveena Tandon, an insider reveals.
When we double-checked the veracity of the information, a source from the main team confirmed that it was true. Netflix and Ram Madhvani wanted Raveena forAarya. That’s when the original script was converted from a feature film into a full-fledged web series. Kajol had to doAarya as a feature film with Ajay Devgn as producer. Eventually, the project moved from Kajol and Devgn to Netflix. Director Ram Madhvani and Netflix were keen for Raveena Tandon to play the protagonist Aarya Sareen.
For reasons best known to Raveena Tandon, she declined the offer. Sushmita Sen dove into the part wholeheartedly, and the rest, as they say, is her story.
