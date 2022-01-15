Every Star Wars actor who appeared in Big Bang Theory





The Big Bang Theory has pulled off some impressive celebrity cameos over its 12 seasons, but none more so than appearances by Star Wars actors on the show.

In tribute to one of science fiction’s most fervent fans, The Big Bang Theory has several star wars actors in cameo roles throughout its remarkable 12-season run. The Big Bang TheoryThe core male characters of Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Rajesh (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) are all avid sci-fi, fantasy and comic book fans and collectors of memories, leading to a large number of contemporaries dubbed “geek culturereferences throughout the series. These go beyond simple character preferences, with the hit CBS comedy seeing appearances from prominent star trek, star wars, Battlestar Galactica, and Doctor Who cast members woven into its narrative. VIDEO OF THE DAY The Big Bang Theory ended 2019 on a high, wrapping up many of its beloved character’s story arcs in quite satisfying fashion. Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard announce they’re having a baby, while Sheldon and his new wife Amy (Mayim Bialik) win a deserved Nobel Prize for their work on superasymmetry in physics. The Big Bang Theory The finale even contains its own celebrity cameo, with Rajmanaging convincing none other than his longtime crush Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Sarah Michelle Gellar) to attend the Nobel Prize ceremony with him. Related: Why The Big Bang Theory Doesn’t Refer To Sheldon’s Children

Yet even the hilarious cameos of Sarah Michelle Gellar eclipsed by appearances from several star wars actors throughout The Big Bang Theory. Some of the big names from Lucas’ original trilogy, such as Mark Hammill, appear as themselves to surprise and delight Sheldon, Leonard, Raj and Howard. With that in mind, here is every star wars actor who appeared in The Big Bang Theory, as well as how they made their cameos memorable. Marc Hammill

Luke Skywalker is one of the most marketable and instantly recognizable names in the star wars franchise to date, embodied by none other than the incomparable Mark Hammill. The longtime actor starred in the top three star wars franchise movies, A new hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, in addition to reprising his iconic role in the sequels, The Rise of Skywalker and The Last Jedi. Hammill won three Saturn Awards for his early portrayals of Skywalker, cementing him as a pop culture icon among all sci-fi fans. The Big Bang Theoryseason 11 finale, Howard meets Hamill for the first time after reuniting with his lost dog with the hilarious name, Bark Hamill. Emboldened by his good deed, Howard asks Hammill to officiate Sheldon and Amy’s impending wedding, with Sheldon subsequently gloating over Hammill’s appearance at the ceremony and stealing photos with the star wars icon.

James Earl Jones

Season 7 of The Big Bang Theory features an episode appearance from James Earl Jones, who has become synonymous with star wars franchise for his voice work as the Sith Lord Darth Vader. James Earl Jones has voiced the iconic role in eight franchise projects to date, with the legendary actor reprising his role for the franchise’s latest installment,The Rise of Skywalker,in 2019. In The Big Bang Theoryseason 7, episode 14, The Convention Conundrum, Sheldon creates his own version of Comic Con after failing to secure tickets for the annual event. Though shunned by almost every celebrity he insists on attending, the amicable Jones takes Sheldon to a karaoke bar where the two become friends before eventually finding Sheldon and the rest of the band the Comic Con tickets they forfeited. to find.

Carrie Fisher

The late and great Carrie Fisher remains one of the most remarkable faces of the star wars franchise after her compelling performances as Leia Organa. Fisher played in the top three star wars movies and reprized her role for the force awakens in 2015 before her death, after which she made touching posthumous appearances in both The Last Jediand The Rise of Skywalker. Carrie Fisher appears in the same episode as her star wars co-star James Earl Jones, with Jones taking Sheldon to Fisher’s house for a doorbell prank before she emerges brandishing a baseball bat to top her off with hilarity The Big Bang Theory cameo.

