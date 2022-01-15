Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich dies after long career

Director Peter Bogdanovich lived the true Hollywood story of fame and reputation found, lost, and regained. In a career that has gone through huge ups and downs, Bogdanovich died of Parkinson’s disease, after a long career as an actor, director, essayist and Hollywood historian, on January 6.

Readers of The Handbook may know Bogdanovich for his recurring role in The Sopranos like Dr. Elliot Kupferber, the psychiatrist who treats Tonys Sopranos psychiatrist Jennifer Melfie (Lorraine Bracco). What they may not know is that Bogdanovich has also spent the 21st century winning numerous film awards and accolades.

One of the most influential New Hollywood directors of the 1970s, Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola and Noah Baumbach are just the beginning of the list of filmmakers influenced by the late Bogdanovich. Quentin Tarantino even cast Bogdanovich as a DJ in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 because of the director’s iconic voice, heard especially in his most critically acclaimed film, The last picture show, from 1971.

The film, an ode to Bogdanovich’s former Hollywood mentors, sparked a string of wild hits, high-profile romances and a decades-long roller coaster ride where the maverick director went from praised to castigated after a series of creative debacles. Hollywood was the one thing Bogdanovich didn’t want to divorce, however, enduring to witness the next generation of directors influenced by his genuine belief in movie magic.

Born in 1939, Bogdanovich grew up idolizing what he described as Hollywood’s Golden Age, from 1912 to 1962. He idolized old Hollywood directors like Alfred Hitchcock and John Ford. Bogdanovich even hosted Orson Welles for a time in the early 1970s, putting him up in a wing of his Bel-Air home.

Like many shooting stars, Bogdanovich had already found his light when he became a full-fledged director. After moving to Hollywood in 1966, the young man used journalism and courage to make his way in the industry. Once at the top, Bogdanovich shunned New Hollywood contemporaries like Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg and Michael Cimino. Instead of envisioning the future of mediums, he fought to preserve the legacy of old Hollywood, such as Vulture noted in his quote to the New York Times in 1971.

I don’t judge myself on the basis of my contemporaries. I judge myself against the directors I admire Hawks, Lubitsch, Buster Keaton, Welles, Ford, Renoir, Hitchcock. I definitely don’t think I’m as good as them, but I think I’m pretty good.

Being considered one of the greatest in his thirties brought a steep downfall for Bogdanovich through a series of critical flops throughout the decade and a high-profile split with Cybil Shepherd, whom he cast in The last picture show.

After modest success in the 1980s and 1990s, writing several Hollywood history books along the way, Bogdanovich turned to acting and voice acting in the 2000s, even appearing as a therapist. by Bart Simpsons in The simpsons. In addition to books and blogs, the director enjoyed significant late-career success as a documentary filmmaker, such as with the 2007 documentary Tom Petty, Execute a dream, and, in 2018, with the great breaker, a documentary about Buster Keaton.

His life both a cautionary tale and a tale of unchanging reality, Bogdanovich lived his life on his terms, even if it meant the world would sometimes turn against him. This was evident in a 2002 interview with The New York Times.

I am not bitter, he said. I asked for it. Success is very difficult. No one prepares you for it. You think you are infallible. You pretend to know more than you do. Pride precedes the fall.

Bogdanovich is survived by his daughters Antonia and Alexandra, three grandchildren and a sister, Anna Bogdanovich.

