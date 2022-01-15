Zane Clifford’s first audition was a real Whopper

Regina’s Zane Clifford is building his resume with roles in Superman & Lois and the Netflix horror flick There’s Someone In Your House. Photo courtesy of Zane Clifford

Zane Clifford can't help but laugh as he shares the story of a childhood trip to Disneyland that turned into a working vacation.

Clifford, now 24, was just 11 when his family outing culminated in a chance meeting that led to his first-ever audition and eventual acting career. We were in a mall and this lady came up to me and said, Hey, I like your look, Clifford said, chuckling as he remembered his bowl haircut. She was like, I'm an agent and I was looking for kids to do theater for commercials and stuff. She auditioned me and it was this Burger King (commercial). I begged my father. I was like please, please, please take me! The next day, Zanes' father postponed a trip to the beach so he could drive the youngster to his first Hollywood tryout. After staying up most of the night memorizing his lines, Zane made an immediate impression. I remember they were like, that was really good! It was one of the strongest we had all day, recalls Clifford, who was later asked where he lived. I said Canada and they said, Oh no! Well, here's our map. If you ever move to any state, even if it's Alaska, don't hesitate to give us a call. We love talking to you. Looking back, the audition was a great first experience that gave the initial spark to her fledgling career. He fanned those flames in the years to come with acting lessons and also got a taste of musical theater at Luther High School, performing Oliver Twist and Beauty and the Beast, among others. I was very grateful for the Luther program; had a lot of great teachers," Clifford said, noting that the experience made him think: This is something I can actually do (for a career). I started looking at different schools. I just felt like I was kind of called to pursue that.

Photo courtesy of Zane Clifford After graduating from high school in 2015, Clifford enrolled in Vancouver Film School, which offers a 12-month program. He found an agent in 2017 after debuting in Stake Land II, an indie horror film shot in Regina. Clifford then landed a role in the Netflix original movie, Theres Someone Inside Your House, which was released last year and is still available on the streaming service. He described it as a teen horror movie in the line of Scream. It's pretty awful but it's great fun to watch and it was great fun to be a part of it, said Clifford, who played a football player named Macon Bewley. It was my first big project. I wasn't a main supporting role, but I was definitely one of the main supporting actors. It was just an amazing opportunity. The same goes for his next gig, a recurring role on Superman & Lois. The CW series, which also appears on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel, premiered in 2021 and began airing its second season last week. Clifford plays another football player, Timmy Ryan, who is the quarterback for the Smallville High School team. In real life, Clifford played linebacker for the Luther Lions, helping them win a city championship. I loved the sport and I loved staying active, said Clifford, who was born in Saskatoon and moved to Regina in 2007. I (still) love to throw on pads. I will play my role as a cliché football player until it doesn't work for me anymore (laughs). Photo by TROY FLEECE / Regina Chief's Post Superman & Lois and Theres Someone Inside Your House were both filmed in Vancouver, which has a thriving film and television industry.

Clifford has taken up residence there. That's where the work is, he said, lamenting that Saskatchewan lost its movie tax credit. It's a shame because there are a lot of great projects that are shot in Winnipeg. There's a lot of filming in Alberta (and) Ontario too. It would be great to see Saskatchewan back on the board. In addition to spending about a day a month on the set of Superman, Clifford continues to go to regular auditions while supplementing his income as a bartender. He has worked in the service industry for about seven years, starting with his first job at the Coney Island Poutine Café in Regina. Hollywood, after all, is full of actors who worked in restaurants before getting their big break. Screenshot courtesy of Zane Clifford I'm not regular enough to make a full-time living from acting, he says. It's been a bit quiet lately so you still have to pay the bills. For the most part, the service industry has been really cooperative (in helping to pursue) this dream and this passion. I hope I don't have to keep doing it for too long. I was (recently) able to repay my student loan. Now he's advancing (towards) the next goal of creating a bit more financial freedom and a relaxed lifestyle rather than the broke actor. Although Clifford is content to stay close to home for now, he hopes to eventually expand to bigger opportunities in the United States. It's the ultimate dream, anyway. I don't think I'll be back to Marvel anytime soon, but I see what I can do here in Vancouver and in Canada, he said. The more I start working, the less I have to audition and the more calls I can potentially get. But I'm still pretty far from what's going on. Clifford is prepared to continue paying his dues for as long as it takes in the hope that a breakthrough role is imminent. Sometimes it's just about being in the right place at the right time. I never want to give up on the dream, he added. You may be one of the most talented people in the world and you may not get a break for 20 years. I believe there is a bit of luck in everything, but the harder you work, the more opportunities you have. I am grateful for the opportunities I had. I am very blessed. Photo by The CW [email protected]

