From Deepika to Disha; Meet the sisters of non-film Bollywood actresses!

It is very difficult to start a career in Bollywood, especially for one who has just come out as an outsider in the industry. Whoever was born and raised with people connected to the industry always has a brownie point to get into Bollywood. Well, that’s not the case every time.

Check out these beautiful Bollywood actress sisters who opted for different career choices

1 Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone

Bollywood leading lady Deepika Padukone entered the industry without any connection, Deepika’s sister Anisha may not be as glamorous as the actress but Anisha would definitely have had a chance to show his talent in Bollywood. But it looks like Anisha is choosing a different career path moving forward. She is a well-known professional golf player and has represented India on international platforms.

2 Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt’s daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, are very well known in the industry, but Alia is still known as an actress, while Shaheen chose to become a writer. She is the author of a book called Ive Never Been (Un)Happier, the memoirs of her depression.

3 Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani

Where Disha works hard and stands alone at the height of her career, her sister Khushboo Patani also makes the country proud as a lieutenant in the Indian army.

4 Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Another Kapoor sister, Sonam and Rhea, are very popular in Bollywood, but not both for their roles. We all know that Sonam Kapoor is a bona fide actress, but Rhea is an Indian film producer and owner of the Rheson fashion line.

5 Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu

Shagun Pannu, the sister of tough Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is not so known to people but Shagun is a well-known wedding planner and owner of a wedding planning company named The Wedding Factory .