ITV Midsomer Murders: Where the old cast is now from EastEnders to Hollywood star and sad dead

Midsomer Murders airs regularly on TV and it’s one of those dramas that never gets old.

So many stars have featured on the show since it first aired in 1997 and there have been regular cast changes over the years, with the most recent series in April 2021.

Since their stints on Midsomer Murders, some actors have been on soap operas such as EastEnders and some have even taken on Hollywood.

Sadly, some of the stars have since passed away as well.

From his appearance in BBC’s Death in Paradise to Netflix’s The Crown, let’s see where some of the cast of Midsomer Murders are at

Jason Hughes – DS Benjamin Jones







(Photo: Marc Bordillon)



Jason joined Midsomer Murders in Season 9 and left after Season 15. Jason has given interviews about why he left the show and said he was burning out.

He made a guest appearance when DS Benjamin Jones returned in season 19, but not since. For those unfamiliar with Jason from the ITV drama, he is also well known for playing lawyer Warren Jones on the sitcom, This Life.

After Midsomer Murders, the Welsh actor starred in popular shows such as Death in Paradise, Three Girls and Marcella.

Toby Jones – Dan Peterson







(Image: Getty)



Toby starred in four episodes of Midsomer Murders between 1999 and 2000. The movie star played Dan Peterson, a pathologist at Causton CID.

Toby voiced Dobby the House Elf in the Harry Potter films and appeared in The Hunger Games, Marvel’s Captain America films and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

The English actor is world famous and has also starred in TV series such as Sherlock and Doctor Who.

Daniel Casey – DS Gavin Troy







(Picture: ITV)



Daniel played original DCI sidekick Tom Barnaby for the first six seasons of Midsomer Murders. He reappeared later in season 11 to attend the wedding of Barnaby’s daughter Cully.

Since leaving the show, he has appeared in several television series and played the role of Tom Bailey in EastEnders in 2017 and Terry in Emmerdale in 2018.

Barry Jackson – Dr. George Bullard







(Picture: ITV)



Barry was the series’ original pathologist and featured in Midsomer Murders for 14 series.

He also appeared as many characters on the BBC’s Soap Doctors.

Known for his professionalism and good humor, he unfortunately died of cancer in December 2013, at the age of 75. It was confirmed at the time by his agent that he was surrounded by family when he died.

John Nettles – DCI Tom Barnaby







(Picture: ITV)



John was of course the original Midsomer Murders detective, affectionately known as Barnaby. He played the role for 13 seasons before leaving after 14 years.

The actor received an OBE in 2010. Since leaving the show, he has starred as Ray Penvenen in the popular drama Poldark.

Jane Wymark – Joyce Barnabas







(Picture: ITV)



And as Barnaby left Midsomer Murders in 2011, so did his beloved wife Joyce, played by Jane.

She has since played Catherine in the miniseries Jo and starred in National Theater Live’s production of Medea.

Gwilym Lee – DS Charlie Nelson







(Image: TV take)



Gwilym featured in Midsomer Murders between 2013 and 2016.

He had made several television appearances before, such as in Waterloo Road and Ashes to Ashes, but can now be recognized as a major movie star.

Gwilym starred as guitarist Brian May in the Oscar-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Frank Mills – Miscellaneous







(Image: Granada Television)



Frank appeared as various characters in Midsomer Murders between 1999 and 2006.

He is perhaps best known for playing bartender Betty Williams’ husband, Billy in Coronation Street.

Sadly, Frank passed away at the age of 93 in February 2021.

Judy Parfitt – Miscellaneous







(Image: ITV/Bentley Productions)



Judy featured two characters in Midsomer Murders. In 1999 she played Angela Wentworth and in 2008 she returned as Caroline Halsey.

The star has had a long career and currently plays sister Monica Joan in BBC’s Call the Midwife.

You can watch Midsomer Murders on ITV