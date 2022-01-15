Entertainment
ITV Midsomer Murders: Where the old cast is now from EastEnders to Hollywood star and sad dead
Midsomer Murders airs regularly on TV and it’s one of those dramas that never gets old.
So many stars have featured on the show since it first aired in 1997 and there have been regular cast changes over the years, with the most recent series in April 2021.
Since their stints on Midsomer Murders, some actors have been on soap operas such as EastEnders and some have even taken on Hollywood.
READ MORE: BBC EastEnders: Masood Ahmed and Zainab Masood reunite and fans beg them to return to Albert Square
Sadly, some of the stars have since passed away as well.
From his appearance in BBC’s Death in Paradise to Netflix’s The Crown, let’s see where some of the cast of Midsomer Murders are at
Jason Hughes – DS Benjamin Jones
Jason joined Midsomer Murders in Season 9 and left after Season 15. Jason has given interviews about why he left the show and said he was burning out.
He made a guest appearance when DS Benjamin Jones returned in season 19, but not since. For those unfamiliar with Jason from the ITV drama, he is also well known for playing lawyer Warren Jones on the sitcom, This Life.
After Midsomer Murders, the Welsh actor starred in popular shows such as Death in Paradise, Three Girls and Marcella.
Toby Jones – Dan Peterson
Toby starred in four episodes of Midsomer Murders between 1999 and 2000. The movie star played Dan Peterson, a pathologist at Causton CID.
Toby voiced Dobby the House Elf in the Harry Potter films and appeared in The Hunger Games, Marvel’s Captain America films and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
The English actor is world famous and has also starred in TV series such as Sherlock and Doctor Who.
Daniel Casey – DS Gavin Troy
Daniel played original DCI sidekick Tom Barnaby for the first six seasons of Midsomer Murders. He reappeared later in season 11 to attend the wedding of Barnaby’s daughter Cully.
Since leaving the show, he has appeared in several television series and played the role of Tom Bailey in EastEnders in 2017 and Terry in Emmerdale in 2018.
Barry Jackson – Dr. George Bullard
Barry was the series’ original pathologist and featured in Midsomer Murders for 14 series.
He also appeared as many characters on the BBC’s Soap Doctors.
Known for his professionalism and good humor, he unfortunately died of cancer in December 2013, at the age of 75. It was confirmed at the time by his agent that he was surrounded by family when he died.
John Nettles – DCI Tom Barnaby
John was of course the original Midsomer Murders detective, affectionately known as Barnaby. He played the role for 13 seasons before leaving after 14 years.
The actor received an OBE in 2010. Since leaving the show, he has starred as Ray Penvenen in the popular drama Poldark.
Jane Wymark – Joyce Barnabas
And as Barnaby left Midsomer Murders in 2011, so did his beloved wife Joyce, played by Jane.
She has since played Catherine in the miniseries Jo and starred in National Theater Live’s production of Medea.
Gwilym Lee – DS Charlie Nelson
Gwilym featured in Midsomer Murders between 2013 and 2016.
He had made several television appearances before, such as in Waterloo Road and Ashes to Ashes, but can now be recognized as a major movie star.
Gwilym starred as guitarist Brian May in the Oscar-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody.
London has it all – the best nightlife, food, drink, events, markets, everything!
But how do you stay on top? Our weekly What’s On, Going Out Out newsletter explains how.
You’ll receive a fully curated newsletter with the most exciting stories, reviews, previews and more – including original content – every week.
And the best piece? It’s totally FREE.
All you have to do is sign up for Going Out Out here.
Frank Mills – Miscellaneous
Frank appeared as various characters in Midsomer Murders between 1999 and 2006.
He is perhaps best known for playing bartender Betty Williams’ husband, Billy in Coronation Street.
Sadly, Frank passed away at the age of 93 in February 2021.
Judy Parfitt – Miscellaneous
Judy featured two characters in Midsomer Murders. In 1999 she played Angela Wentworth and in 2008 she returned as Caroline Halsey.
The star has had a long career and currently plays sister Monica Joan in BBC’s Call the Midwife.
You can watch Midsomer Murders on ITV
Sources
2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/tv/itv-midsomer-murders-eastenders-cast-22753821
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected].BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]