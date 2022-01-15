Improvisation skills help the actor on stage and off | Crazy life entertainment





INDIANAPOLIS Actor Aaron LaVigne had performed the title role in Jesus Christ Superstar for just two three-week shows in Cleveland when the pandemic shut down national touring production in 2020. I remodeled a house in Cincinnati and just finished it before the tour, LaVigne, a Cincy native, said in a phone interview last week. I jumped in the car, drove to Cincinnati and spent my entire pandemic in Cincinnati, LaVigne said. At least I was able to be near my nuclear bubble with my family. The production returned to the stage in August and will be at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis from January 18-23. Tickets are available through https://indianapolis.broadway.com. The iconic musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, celebrates 50 years since its Broadway debut in 1971. Unlike previous productions, this show emphasizes the rock opera aspect of music. original brown album from 1970, said LaVigne (pronounced La-Vih-Nay). We just simplified everything. We literally just went there, why do people still love this show? It’s first and foremost because of the music. The story is obviously incredibly important but the music is so good, he said. Let’s just honor the music first and from there come these beautiful images, this beautiful choreography and these kind of intense and real moments of emotion, he said. LaVigne was talking on the phone from a snowy Boston. He last visited Indianapolis a few years ago to catch a punk rock show with some friends. He grew up in Cincinnati where he first became interested in musical theater and went on to college at nearby Northern Kentucky University, graduating in 2005. There he starred in a number of productions, including a Superstar version where Judas’ disappearance was accompanied by flames. But he also learned improvisation techniques. I think improv is the most important thing I’ve ever done, LaVigne said. There are a lot of dangerous little things you can freak out about on stage. With improv, you kind of have to fix everything in the moment, ignore, laugh. Dangerous things, like breaking your back in a behind-the-scenes incident in Spiderman, Turn Off the Dark. He was out of action for seven months, only returning to the show to see it close about five months later. He’s also multi-talented, having recorded his own songs on an EP and LP, walking the streets of New York and founding a Beatles tribute band called Here Comes the Sun. Between stage roles, he took a band on tour for about a year and a half in 2009. Basically, I don’t have any trust funds, so I have to earn it all myself,” LaVigne said with a laugh. I tend to go back and forth between music and concerts and theatre. This has been my path. I don’t know how else to say it. This is the path I made for myself. I’m lucky enough to have done all of this with all my travels and am looking forward to the next chapter.

