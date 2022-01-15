Face masks make people more attractive





CARDIFF, UK (StudyFinds.org) – Do face masks actually help some people in the dating scene? As well as helping to curb the spread of COVID-19, Cardiff University researchers have found that masks can actually make wearers more attractive. Scientists assessed how different types of face masks changed the attractiveness of a group of 40 men. This process led to the conclusion that blue medical masks increase the attractiveness of most wearers. So maybe grab some before your next date! Research conducted before the pandemic found that medical face masks reduced attractiveness, so we wanted to test if this had changed since face coverings became ubiquitous and understand if the type of mask had an effect, says Dr. Michael Lewis, from the Cardiffs School of Psychology and an expert in the psychology of faces, in a university outing. Our study suggests that faces are considered more attractive when covered by medical masks. This may be because we were used to healthcare workers wearing blue masks and now associate them with caregivers or medical professions. At a time when we feel vulnerable, we may find wearing medical masks reassuring and therefore feel more positive towards the wearer. We also found that faces are considered much more attractive when covered by cloth masks than when uncovered. Part of this effect may result from the ability to hide unwanted features in the lower part of the face but this effect was present for both the less attractive and the more attractive people, adds the researcher. The pandemic is changing the perception of mask wearers To adjust attraction, 43 women judged each man’s face in four scenarios: without a mask, while wearing a cloth mask, while wearing a blue medical mask, and while holding a plain black book covering the area that a face mask would conceal. The women rated attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10. The findings run counter to pre-pandemic research where masks were thought to make people think about illness and the person should be avoided, Dr Lewis notes. Current research shows that the pandemic has changed our psychology in how we perceive mask wearers. When we see someone wearing a mask we no longer think that person has a disease, I have to stay away. This is about evolutionary psychology and why we select the partners we do. Illness and signs of illness can play an important role in mate selection, previously any sign of illness would be a big inconvenience. Now we can observe a shift in our psychology so that face masks no longer act as a signal of contamination, Lewis concludes. The team notes that it conducted this work in February 2021, around seven months after face masks became mandatory in the UK. Further research is already underway to test how face masks influence the attractiveness of female faces. the results appear in the newspaper Principles and implications of cognitive research.

