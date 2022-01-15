Marvel fans are waiting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever can breathe a little easier knowing the film is back on track. After five months of recovery due to an on-set injury, actor Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is back on set, Wrights’ team confirmed to Polygon. The Guyanese-born British actor suffered a serious broken shoulder while filming an action scene in Boston in August 2021, although filming continued without it until November, when he was eventually suspended. Now production on the Black Panther sequel resumed, and according to cast reps, were on schedule.

But still, for anyone investing in the future of the MCU, there’s a lot to do. wakanda forever, which is slated for release on November 11. The original film has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide and has become a true cultural phenomenon. But a tragic hole remains in the center of the Black Panther sequel following the death of TChalla actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. There is uncertainty as to how writer-director Ryan Coogler will refocus the franchise, which is expected to encompass wakanda forever and a Disney Plus spin-off set in the futuristic African nation. The concern isn’t just about the box office, but also supporting a superhero mantle that means so much to so many people.

Wright was likely to play a key role in moving the Black Panther franchise forward following Boseman’s death, though behind-the-scenes reports have only intensified the pressure around the unknown new dynamic. In November, around the time Black Panther: Wakanda Forever close, a report in The Hollywood Reporter said Wright’s choice to refrain from getting a COVID-19 vaccine created logistical challenges for Marvel. On the heels of the news, as part of a larger report on productions affected by COVID, unsubstantiated reports have emerged from fan accounts suggesting that the end of wakanda forever was being rewritten due to frustrations with the actors’ behavior.

This all came a year after Wright herself fueled controversy on Twitter by sharing a 69-minute video of minister Tomi Arayomi, who said in the video that he hoped the COVID-19 vaccine wouldn’t grow additional members. While the video was removed from YouTube, Arayomi said in a followed that it was controversial because it challenged people to question something that Don Cheadle is adamantly opposed to. The Wrights star, another MCU star, had said on Twitter that Arayomis’ video looked crazy and screwed up, and that he would never defend anyone posting a video of his nature, although he noted that he preferred to take such discussions offline.

Wright, for his part, responded to the pushback of the video by saying, if you do not conform to popular opinion. but ask questions and think for yourself… you are cancelled. She later apologized saying my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was that it raised my concerns about what is in the vaccine and what we put in our bodies . . . Nothing else. This message came in a tweet on December 4, 2020. The next day, Wright deleted her Twitter account, along with the rest of her. Social Media.

While the MCU often feels like one big happy family more recently in the fraternity formed by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire on the set of Spider-Man: No Coming Home reports suggest behind-the-scenes disputes over the Black Panther following. Additional reporting from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that in the case of Wrights, an established source says she took similar views on COVID-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production of wakanda forever. Wright responded saying that the story was completely false.

The murky behind-the-scenes controversy has only been further muddled by reports of fans claiming insider access. But for Marvel, it’s normal. While major reversal reports this summer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were immediately downplayed as routine Marvel maintenance, fans immediately theorized what it could mean for the finished product and how it will impact the MCU. Many call for shuri to be recast. Wright’s social media presence combined with, by all accounts, a serious injury has led to an equally cavalier theory, blurring the line between objective understanding of a situation and a fan’s dream of the galactic mastermind.

But through all the ups and downs, Disney and Marvel have remained consistent: Wakanda is forever, as far as the MCU is concerned. Beyond the specific story of the sequels, Wakanda has become a regular place for Marvel characters. This is where Bucky Barnes went into cryostasis after the events of Civil war, and where the Avengers were with the Dora Milaje, the Jabari tribe, and the rest of the Wakanda subcultures. It’s a place Marvel wants to stay relevant, which is why Disney tweeted that the film will explore the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film.

It is undeniable that the production of wakanda forever has taken several twists and turns, some tragic and others representative of the COVID battles that have gripped society. All MCU movies have had high expectations since their inception; they must both tell a compelling story and connect to the larger cinematic universe. Corn wakanda forever will have the added challenges of rising above the off-screen noise and paying homage to a king gone far too soon.