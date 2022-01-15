Citing uncertain times, the gathering of arts and entertainment leaders for Pasadena Playhouse is canceled – Pasadena Weekendr





The Immersive Experience Institute has canceled The Next Stage, a major gathering of immersive and experiential arts and entertainment leaders, which had been scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Pasadena Playhouse. Noah Nelson, executive director of the Immersive Experience Institute, wrote about the cancellation in an article on the organization’s website. We have reached this milestone due to the extraordinary explosion of cases over the past week here in Los Angeles (some 20,000 positive tests over the weekend), the massive cancellation of flights and events in scale across the country, withdrawals from speakers and volunteer staff, and most importantly the knowledge that an event being held at this time is destined to be a super-spreader, Nelson said. The goal is to bring the community together in a joyful and safe way, and that doesn’t seem to be in the cards at the moment. Nelson added that they will use the time to revamp and rethink a roadmap for what the future of The Next Stage and the Immersive Experience Institute as a whole will be. It’s brighter than I expected under the circumstances, he said. This is not hyperbole, concrete steps are already being taken to create an even more dynamic and above all more resilient event in these uncertain times. Both a summit and a mini-festival, the three-day event was meant to bring together the realms of immersive and experiential arts from all creative and technical disciplines. In addition to conferences, panels and participatory fairs, participants were to be entitled to performances and immersive experiences. Organizers said all badge and pass holders will be fully refunded. The process can take a few days as funds need to be transferred to Eventbrite, Nelson said.

