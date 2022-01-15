Norwich actor Peter Sweet obituary

People around the world have paid tribute to an “exceptionally talented” actor who graced stages around the city.

Peter Sweet was born in the UK but moved with his parents to South Africa when he was a toddler.

Her parents worked for the church and were active in the anti-apartheid movement.

When Peter, one of six siblings, was 11, his family moved back to the UK where they lived and worked in a clergy in Welling.

Peter Sweet as King Henry II, Mel Sessions as Eleanor of Aquitaine, directed by Clare Howard in The Lion in Winter at Maddermarket

He then returned to the UK in 1976 where he attended Dartington College of Arts where he studied drama therapy.

His classes at the School of Drama and Progressive Performance sparked what was to become a lifelong career and saw him tread the boards across Norfolk.

Peter moved east in the 1980s to work with his brother in Beccles after marrying his wife Becky.

Pygmalion at the Sewell Barn Theatre. Peter Sweet as Henry Higgins, Elena Hewett as Eliza Doolittle.

It wasn’t until several years later that Peter met Clare Howard, who became his partner for over 20 years.

Clare said: “Peter was an exceptionally talented actor. He had this freshness that really made him stand out when he was on stage.

“Because of Dartington’s progressiveness, he was very different when he was on stage – he was an extremely physical actor and that meant he had a real presence, you always knew where he was.

Dead Funny, Norwich Playhouse Company. Peter as Richard and Kirsten May as Eleanor.

The pair met in the theater when they both worked frequently on productions at the Maddermarket Theater in Saint John’s Alley in Norwich.

As well as working as an actor and tutor, Peter has also had a range of jobs including decorating and life modeling.

“He was such a lively person. He was always on the go, he was so physically active,” Clare added.

“He went to Italy and trained in yoga with one of famous teacher Iyengar’s students and he was incredibly strong and flexible, which I think really supported his stage presence.

The Maddermarket theater in Norwich

“He also loved swimming and jumped into any tempting open water.”

Peter’s first home in Norwich was Costessey before moving to the center of the city.

Clare said: “We were so interested in people. No matter who you were, he always wanted to hear your story.

“It didn’t matter if you slept on the streets or belonged to the landed nobility, he always listened to you and put a hand on your shoulder.”

Peter was also a keen gardener and spent many hours in the housing estate with Clare.

He also loved poetry, Clare said: “His favorites were Dylan Thomas and TS Eliot.

“He also loved music. I think his time in Texas influenced some of his tastes, he loved Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Leonard Cohen.

“I think acting was his real love – that’s where most people knew him from. Not everyone always agreed with him, but since his death so many people have reached out to him to say how much of an inspiration he was and all they learned from him over the years.

“He was so exceptionally talented. He was above all a brilliant Richard III.”

Peter died on November 27 at the age of 68 after a long illness.

He leaves behind his daughter Sara and two grandchildren.

His funeral, which took place on December 22, was streamed online and saw mourners from three continents tune in.