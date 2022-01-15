Betty White, beloved actress best known for her role in The Golden Girls





Betty White, who died at the age of 99, shortly before what would have been her 100th birthday, will be remembered for her enduring ability to entertain. One of her most popular appearances was Sue Anne Niven, the neighborhood nympho to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran from 1973 to 1977. When White asked her husband Allen Ludden how similar she was to his character, he said the two characters were identical except White couldn’t cook. She played Nave Rose Nylund in The golden girls, which ran from 1985 to 1992. Later in life, she hosted the Saturday Night Live Pin up following a successful social media campaign to get her the gig in 2010. Speaking of which, White said: I think they’ve lost their minds if they have an 88-year-old woman doing the show . The popular program was originally designed for a younger audience. White was very fond of animals and said if she had pursued a different career, it would have been zookeeper. Safer Obituary As an actress, she has won five prestigious Emmy awards, the first in 1975 and the last in 2010. In 1995, she was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. Not short of accolades, in 2014 she also received the Guinness World Record for the longest television career for a female entertainer. White was born in Oak Park, Illinois, but grew up in Los Angeles. His father, Horace White, worked in electrical engineering, while his mother Tess took care of the house. In Beverly Hills High School, she wrote a play for her graduation so she could get the lead role. During World War II, White joined the American Women’s Voluntary Services. In her role, she delivered essential goods to soldiers working on gun emplacement in Hollywood and Santa Monica. At the end of the war, she made her radio debut in the comedy show The Great Gildersleeve with small parts, but this led to further radio work. White made her television debut in 1949. Appearing on an television show, she danced the Merry Widow Waltz. DJ Al Jarvis then asked him to join him on his show. Six days a week, White worked five and a half hours a day on Al Jarviss Hollywood on TV. Four years later, she became the show’s host following his departure. During her lifetime, she married divorced pilot Dick Barker and agent Lane Allen. In 1963, she married game show host Allen Ludden. After his death in 1981, she did not remarry. Asked by the Guinness Book of World Records ahead of her 2014 award, she said: I have no regrets. Nothing. I consider myself the luckiest old broad on two feet. Betty White, actress, born January 17, 1922, died December 31, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/obituary-betty-white-beloved-actor-best-known-for-her-role-on-the-golden-girls-1400252 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

