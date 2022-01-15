Kerala HC to review directors’ statement – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service KOCHI: The Criminal Branch pledged to the Kerala High Court on Friday that actor Dileep and other defendants will not be arrested until January 18 in a case filed for alleged conspiracy to endanger police who were investigating the actor kidnapping case in 2017. When bail pleas were heard, Judge Gopinath P asked if the new crime was entirely based on revelations made by director P Balachandrakumar? The prosecution responded that the case was recorded based on his statement and the digital evidence produced by him. The court said, I would like to see his statement in order to understand what the allegations are against the petitioners. The court said orally, I will pass an order not to arrest the petitioners until the next hearing. Then the Director General of Prosecutions assured the court that Dileep and others would not be arrested by then. Dileep and five men were convicted under sections 116 (incitement), 118 (concealment of intent to commit an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal association). The investigation was launched based on Balachandrakumar’s disclosure. Lead Attorney B Raman Pillai, Dileep’s lawyer, told the court that police raided the residence and production house as part of the investigation on Thursday and that the actor and his family members had been subpoenaed. at residence until 8:30 p.m. To this, the prosecution clarified that the search had been carried out after obtaining a court warrant. Dileep’s lawyer then asked: What are they going to take from me? If there is something, it can only be with the other man, not with me. The court will hear bail applications on January 18. P Sivakumar (Anoop), TN Suraj, BR Byju and R Krishnaprasad are the other defendants who filed the bail applications.

