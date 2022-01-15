‘And Just Like That’ Writers Defend Steve’s Story Amid Criticism – The Hollywood Reporter





[This story contains spoilers for HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] sex and the city fans couldn’t help but wonder why Steve Brady doesn’t seem to be thriving on HBO Max’s sequel series. And just like that executive producers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, who both wrote for SATC, spoke to vanity lounge in a story released on Thursday, during which they responded to recent criticism from the media and social media users about Steve’s (David Eigenberg) bumpy path on the new show. And just like that viewers were surprised that Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) met Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), who works with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), with Steve entirely in the dark. Zuritsky dismissed the idea that the writing staff might have some sort of vendetta against Steve. “Everyone on the show, every person, loves David Eigenberg as a human being,” she explained. “We love him as an actor. We love Steve. We’re really invested in the Steve-ness of him. He’s so full of life, and the Steves there are great guys. Rottenberg went on to explain that Miranda’s relationship developments were meant to mirror what some real-life couples go through. “But Miranda’s journey represents another reality there that a lot of people go through — the reassessments and transitions in life,” she shared. “Adult couples break up and people come to revelations about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them. Miranda’s story was very representative of a certain path that many women find themselves on. Recent articles to question how writers treat Steve include Vogue’s”What happened to the men of Sex and the City” and The cup’s”Steve deserves better.” Additionally, author Roxane Gay asked on Twitter if the show’s crew hates Steve, adding, “They didn’t give his character any good scenes.” Zuritsky suggested that criticism of Steve’s path may reflect a “gender lopsided issue”, where viewers “feel mad at her and more protective of him”. She also assured him that a scene would be coming soon in which Steve would share his feelings about the situation, and both writers agreed that part of the motivation for revisiting these main female characters was to stir up their lives a bit. Additionally, Zuritsky explained that the motivation for forcing Steve to deal with partial hearing loss came from the fact that Eisenberg himself wore hearing aids and shared this with showrunner Michael Patrick King when they first met to discuss of the character of the new series. “That ended up being Steve’s tone about his aging [in the show],” she said.

