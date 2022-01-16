Belle Review: Virtual Beauty and the Beast | Entertainment

There’s nothing quite like taking a classic tale and giving it a modern twist, especially when you project it into the future of technology.

Belle is the fourth Japanese animated film from Studio Chizu. It was written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, known for Mirai and Summer Wars. Belle is a story of Beauty and the Beast.

The film follows Suzu, an ordinary high school girl struggling with grief. She struggles to connect with those around her and follow her passions. But after signing up for U, a virtual reality simulator that creates a new version of yourself, Suzu becomes Belle, an online pop singer. Now she must deal with the fans while trying to figure out who the mysterious Dragon is before the cyber police do.

Belle is often a beautiful and moving film. Its mix of animation styles and amazing pop songs is an audio and visual delight. It helps that the story is also gripping, while putting a fresh spin on what it adapts.

This film was released with an English dubbed version with a subtitled version; the latter is the version under review.

The Japanese cast does a great job bringing these characters to the screen, with most of them delivering specific emotions as part of their characters. The main star is Kaho Nakamura as Suzu/Belle. The Japanese pop singer does incredibly well, launching the characters with simplicity and shyness as a high school student, and elegance and glamor as an online character. Her singing is also top notch in this film, as the handful of songs she performs are stellar.

The rest of the cast, including Takeru Satoh, Kji Yakuso, Lilas Ikuta, Ry Narita, Shta Sometani, and Tina Tamashiro round out most of the rest of the cast. Along with everyone else, they do a really good job of bringing the characters to life and personality.

As for the story, it splits into two realities that Suzu tries to navigate. The first is her normal life, including her relationships with people and those she has feelings for. The other is her U-life, in which she spends the majority of the time trying to find the Dragon and figure out who he is while occasionally performing.

For a bit, these two sections are somewhat disconnected, with only some of the actions having an effect in both realities. But in the third act, the two main worlds and their storylines converge, giving both equal weight and purpose.

An important part of this film is also the plot of Beauty and the Beast. However, this movie delivers its own take on that story, and it does so to great effect. Some of the key players are attached, but now Belle also has her identity hidden from the beast. It’s also not a traditional love story, which works better for what this film is trying to accomplish.

Instead of love, the film focuses more on themes of trust, pain, loss, and honesty, and it uses both the Beauty and the Beast story as well as the nature of the Internet to its advantage. The freedom of expression offered by online anonymity allows these characters to represent themselves as they wish. In Suzus’ case, she can be this glamorous pop star with an amazing singing voice; on the other hand, the Dragon uses it to release its aggressiveness and relieve its pain.

This understanding of the internet as it is depicted with characters and as a place in film is clever. Mamoru Hosoda and the studio have a great understanding of the power of the internet and what it can accomplish. It’s a solace for those who can’t connect in the real world, allowing them to become something different, in turn giving them more confidence when it comes to tackling real life. The general personification of the Internet as an entity is excellent.

These themes are quite beautiful, and they are fully honored in the third act. They’re not overly subtle, but their emotional impact hits hard. It helps that the animation is gorgeous too. It contrasts the pure and simple 2D animation of the real world with the vibrant and expressive 3D animation of the virtual reality world. Everything looks fantastic, especially the 3D, which is one of the best 3D anime I’ve ever seen.

The animation uses many different filming techniques, especially as the camera goes wild during the online sections of the film. The different styles of animation along with its execution along with the story and music make the movie something special.

Belle is a beautifully endowed animated film with a huge heart. He uses his blend of animation with his understanding of the internet to deliver a story about expression, trust and pain.

Studio Chizu and Mamoru Hosoda have done it again. They continue to show their ability to create beautiful films that touch the heart. This is only their fourth production (not counting some of their affiliate films) is amazing in itself. They have shown they have the talent and the know-how to stand alongside the big leagues.

On another note, this film is similar to Hosoda’s previous film, Summer Wars. Both films use their virtual reality settings to deliver their stories. However, Belle takes this premise to a new level while also incorporating a classic tale.

Either way, Belle is worth seeking out. If you get the chance to see it in the cinema, take it. You will not regret it. If nothing else, the music is phenomenal.

Torches 4/5