Meet actor Ray Romano’s brother: the former NYPD cop who embarked on an investigation to prove the death and resurrection of Jesus

Actor Ray Romano has long entertained the masses through shows like Everybody Loves Raymond and Parenthood, but did you know his brother, Richard, is also a talented screenwriter?

Richard Romano, in many ways, took a different path from his famous brother. A 20-year veteran of the New York City Police Department, Romano became a cop because he wanted to make a positive impact on society.

I wanted to be a policeman and help people, he said in an interview with Pure Flix.

And although Romano proudly served as a police officer in New York, this harrowing experience taught him a lot along the way. There were really difficult lessons that marked him deeply.

I was kind of like a naive kid when I came into this, I was shocked in the sense that just seeing the sometimes dark side of humanity and the sadness and pain of people, he said. It was an adjustment for me.

Eventually Romano came to a place in his journey where he began to doubt his faith, a true story that serves as the basis for The Investigator,a movie he wroteabout a seasoned police detective who becomes a criminal justice teacher and baseball coach at a local high school before embarking on the most important investigation of his life.

Watch Romano talk about his crisis of faith and the investigation he conducted to prove the existence of Jesus:

It was Romanos’ own spiritual conundrum that sparked his cinematic journey.

I really started to doubt the existence of God, he said. [I wondered], How can God be there when all these innocent people are hurting and whatever happens to them? It was depressing at times and I struggled to maintain my faith and my sanity.

These doubts led him to find out for himself if he could believe that the Bible is the Word of God and if there was enough evidence to prove the life and existence of Jesus.

I need[ed] see an unbiased investigation and unbiased source [on] if Jesus Christ lived, he said.

Things came to a head for Romano when a student at a school where he taught asked about Jesus and he simply couldn’t answer what he believed. This moment shook Romano deeply.

I was so discouraged and sad because I didn’t know the answer and had my doubts, he said, noting that he suddenly felt a prompting from God. I felt something, in that moment, with God telling me, I’m real and you’re going to investigate this and you’re going to write a script on this.

Romano had never written a screenplay and admitted his first thought was, I’m not Raymond. He didn’t believe he would be able to do it, but God’s push persisted. Romano forged and wrote The Investigator, amovie now streamingfor the enjoyment of the public.

Along with sharing details about his close relationship with his brother Ray, Romano revealed that he was actually the person who inadvertently named Everybody Loves Raymond.

I made a joke once, said [Ray], I go to work, everyone hates me, but you go to work, everyone loves you when you tell your jokes,” he recalled.

The brothers had a good laugh, but the quip stuck and became the inspiration for the name of one of the most popular sitcoms in history.

Watch for the rest of Romanos’ storyhere.

