Jasmine Guy says a different world show and cast got less respect in Hollywood





Jasmine Guy was a key part of one of the most popular all-black casts of the late 80s to early 90s when she starred in A Different World. The show premiered in 1987 and followed diverse young black men and women attending the fictional historically black institution, Hillman College. But by the second season, it became clear that the premise of the show wasn’t just to show black college life and provide comic relief in a 30-minute time slot; rather, it was a chance to show the real experiences of people of color. Cast of A Different World: Darryl M. Bell (left), Kadeem Harrison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer and Charnele Brown Photo: @iamjasmineguy/Instagram A Different World, which was a spinoff of The Cosby Show, pushed the envelope by not avoiding topics such as rape, racism, and even politics. Regardless of how necessary these stories were, and remain so today, it was anything but easy to get them greenlit by the NBC broadcast network. It was always a struggle with them, Guy said looking back on the struggles to portray impactful stories that would resonate deeply in society. Guy remembered one time in particular when series creator Bill Cosby flew in to put his foot down for the AIDS episode with NBC because they didn’t want to do it. The episode, broadcast in 1991 during the fourth season, was the only one in the series to be labeled TV-MA (for an informed public). At that time, AIDS was recognized as an epidemic shrouded in stigma and misinformation, some of which the episode attempted to confront head-on. But it was no small feat to get NBC involved with history, Guy said in a recent interview. They [NBC] never wanted to do something deep that we wanted to do. In some ways, with the show nestled between the wholesome imagery of the beloved Cosby family, then the all-white cast of Cheers compared it to a gap-filler at the network, Guy said. We were always told we stayed on the air because Cosbys was on the air, said the actress, who played Southern beauty Whitley Gilbert. Our power has always been reduced to Hollywood, to the networks, to the powers that be. We weren’t treated like I’ve seen other actors treated on other hit shows, she continued. Although the show’s impact may have been missed by some television executives during its run to July 1993, there is no denying the lasting impact it had on the black community. In 2016, cast members continued to pay it forward by helping historically black colleges and universities recruit students. Although they attended the fictional Hillman College, this was the first time the cast had come together to visit a college. More news from our partners: They sure whitewashed it: Erika Alexander talks about the similarities between living single and friends and teaming up with her ex-husband for an NFT Americans say they need to make $128,000 to feel good financially Really just a way to cheer up children | Cardinals Centerfielder Harrison Bader Subs for Physical Education Teacher to Intervene During COVID-19

