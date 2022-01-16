Travel guidelines have been lifted for undergraduates to allow domestic travel outside of Mercer County and Plainsboro





Restrictions on domestic travel outside of Mercer County and Plainsboro Township have been lifted for undergraduates, and students complying with the University’s vaccination policies are now permitted to travel anywhere in the states States, with immediate effect. The cancellation of the travel policy established on Dec. 27 was announced in an email to all undergraduate students from Vice President of Student Life W. Rochelle Calhoun and College Dean Jill Dolan on Saturday morning. According to the email, students who were previously denied permission to leave areas permitted under the old policy can now travel regardless of the previous denial. The previous policy prohibited all personal travel outside of Mercer County and Plainsboro Township, and was pushed back by some students. However, the message indicated that the guidelines University-sanctioned travel has not changed. Undergraduate students still do not have the right to travel abroad. The email comes amid an increase in on-campus cases among faculty, staff and undergraduates before the majority of students have even returned to Princeton. However, the announcement cited a welcome decrease in the spread of COVID-19 in communities outside of the immediate Princeton area as the reason for the change. Students who have just completed a five-day isolation period for COVID-19 are asked not to travel until the tenth day of the onset of symptoms; all students are asked to consider the risk of contracting COVID-19 from personal travel. It is unclear how this change will affect previously canceled trips for student groups or events taking place during the second week of the winter term; the email instructed student groups to contact their sponsoring office for guidance. The Dec. 27 email to undergraduate students that originally banned travel outside of Mercer County and Plainsboro Township included a stipulation that the University would revisit and, if possible, revise the travel restriction. trip by February 15 in today’s post, Calhoun and Dolan reiterated that commitment. We hope, they wrote, that this will reassure you that, as promised, we are reviewing our policies regularly. This story is breaking and will be updated as new information becomes available. Hope Perry is the chief podcast editor at The Prince which has covered USG, COVID-19 university politics and American politics. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @hopemperry.

